How to Look Like You Haven’t Just Been Crying

It happens to the best of us. Maybe you received bad news, are going through a breakup, or that cat GIF your coworker emailed you is just too cute. You’re caught off-guard and can’t hold back the waterworks. Whatever the reason, once you’ve shed your last tear, you probably want to mask the fact that you’ve just been crying. Or in some cases, like if you’re at work or on public transit, you need to hide it. Erasing the evidence can be done by first taking a few deep breaths and using products that easily fit in your bag. Follow our simple makeup tips and no one will ever know that minutes ago tears were flowing down your face. (Unless you post about it on social media; then it’s all on you.)

Cleanse

Once you get to a quiet place, dab away any excess tears with a tissue, and splash a bit of cool water on your cheeks and under your eyes to help cool yourself down. Wipe away any remaining mascara streaks with a gentle cleansing cloth like Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes ($4; target.com).

De-Puff

Get rid of puffiness with an eye gel like Benefit Cosmetics Puff Off! Under Eye Gel ($29; macys.com), which instantly calms under eyes and smooths the area. 

Reduce Redness and Conceal

Eliminate any lingering redness with a correcting concealer. Since green is complementary color with red, Essence Say No To Redness Concealer ($3; target.com) will cancel out discoloration. Follow up with Make Up Forever Ultra HD Concealer ($27; sephora.com) to brighten up your under eye area and hide any fine lines, along with any blemishes or problem areas on the rest of your face. 

Rehydrate

A good cry will wash away your sadness, but it will also remove moisture from your skin. Rehydrate and even your skin tone with a lightweight, moisturizing CC cream like Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream Hydrating Color Corrector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($38; sephora.com)—and don’t forget to have a big glass of water for extra hydration.

Boost Brightness

Another way to boost your eyes’ brightness is by rimming your lids with navy eyeliner like Nars Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Rue Saint Honoré ($25; narscosmetics.com). Blue counteracts red and will make your eyes look whiter, to draw the attention away from any remaining redness. 

Waterproof Your Lashes

Crying times calls for waterproof mascara. If you think you might shed more tears, Bobbi Brown Intensifying Long-Wear Mascara ($28; bobbibrown.com) will hold up throughout the waterworks. Keep it on hand in case any minor touch-ups are needed. 

