How to Look Like You Haven’t Just Been Crying

It happens to the best of us. Maybe you received bad news, are going through a breakup, or that cat GIF your coworker emailed you is just too cute. You’re caught off-guard and can’t hold back the waterworks. Whatever the reason, once you’ve shed your last tear, you probably want to mask the fact that you’ve just been crying. Or in some cases, like if you’re at work or on public transit, you need to hide it. Erasing the evidence can be done by first taking a few deep breaths and using products that easily fit in your bag. Follow our simple makeup tips and no one will ever know that minutes ago tears were flowing down your face. (Unless you post about it on social media; then it’s all on you.)

