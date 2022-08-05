Finally, a Skincare Brand Dedicated Entirely To Tattooed Skin

Foreverist is shaking up the beauty space.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry — swatching lipsticks, interviewing experts, and finding the best products on the market. She's currently the Senior Digital Beauty Editor at Meredith, and writes for InStyle, Shape, and Real Simple. She received a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing from New York University and her Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University. In addition to her love for beauty, she's also passionate about yoga, and acts as an instructor in NYC.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022
Finally, a Skincare Brand Dedicated Entirely To Tattooed Skin
Photo: Getty Images

With the beauty industry being as oversaturated as it is, it can be difficult to find a niche in the market. But skincare for tattooed skin has been a blindspot for years.

According to a 2022 study, nearly one in two Americans under 40 reported having a tattoo. So it only makes sense for there to be products on the market catering to inked skin.

Thankfully, Foreverist is here to change that. The newly-launched brand is entirely dedicated to the needs of tattooed skin and are all formulated to help people navigate the complete tattoo process from the moment the needle hits the skin, to the recovery period, and for the rest of forever.

"We wanted to design a brand that helps those tattooed feel included in overall tattoo and skincare conversations," says Foreverist founder, Robert Boyle in an email to InStyle. "Foreverist was created to change the dynamic, and reflect the fact that the art form has gone mainstream, opening the industry up to all."

foreverist skincare for tattooed skin
Courtesy of Foreverist

To shop: foreverestskincare.com

He further tells InStyle exclusively that he hopes Foreverist will help all people, but especially those getting tattooed for the first time. "It's a lifestyle shift that opens the conversation that tattoos skin requires and deserves good skincare just like any other part of your body," he continues. "Forerverist is here to assist you throughout your full tattoo journey from healing to ongoing maintenance."

The brand launched with three products: Healing Cream, Hydrating Cream, and Brightening Day Protection. Together, the trifecta offer the foundation every tattoo-owner needs. The Healing Cream was formulated to jumpstart the recover process post-tattoo with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, algae, and sea kelp. As a plus, the formula was also approved by Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation as safe to use for those undergoing chemotherapy. Then comes the Hydration Cream which packs a number of moisture-heavy ingredients to keep the skin soft and supple — making it perfect for helping tattoos last longer, but even ink-free people can benefit from using it. Lastly, there's the Brightening Day Protection which offers a SPF 50 which helps prevent ink from fading.

VIDEO: Couples Tattoo Ideas For When You're Really Ready to Commit

So, if you're planning on getting a tattoo soon or simply want to give your existing designs some extra TLC — Foreverist is for you. Prices range from $25 to $40 and all products can be found on the brand's website, foreverestskincare.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Trending Amazon Beauty Products
These 8 Just-Launched Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Products Are Already Trending on Amazon
August Beauty Launches
15 New Products for All of Your Mid-Summer Beauty Struggles
Finally, a Foundation I Can Use Around My Eczema-Prone Eyes
Finally, a Foundation I Can Use Around My Eczema-Prone Eyes
BEAUTY BOSS: Sylvie Chantecaille/Chantecaille
Chantecaille Used Botanical Ingredients Long Before They Became Trendy
Zero Waste Makeup Brands
9 Zero-Waste Beauty Brands To Shop Now and Always
Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed
Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed
Asian-American Beauty Brands to Support This Month and The Rest of The Year
26 Asian-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always
18 Refillable Beauty Products That Look Ridiculously Good
Sensitive Skin Beauty
The Best Makeup for People with Sensitive Skin — and How to Gently Remove It
CLEAN SLATE: Bloomeffects New Tinted Sunscreen Blends Flawlessly Into Every Skin Tone
This All-In-One Sunscreen Will Replace Every Single Product In Your Daytime Skincare Routine
Pharrell Humanrace SPF Launch
Pharrell Loves His Wrinkles (and Yours)
The Best Organic, Clean, and Non-Toxic Makeup Brands and Products of 2021
The Best Clean and Organic Makeup Brands of 2022
Asian woman looking at her skin in the mirror
The Best Skincare Routine for Women In Their 40s, According to Dermatologists
Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin
The Best Moisturizers to Deliver Hydration to Dry, Parched Skin
Rob Robinson QVC
Why BeautyStat's Vitamin C Serum Became an Instant Cult-Classic Skincare Product
SEO NEW: What is BB cream
What's the Difference Between BB, CC, and DD Creams — and When Should I Use Each One?