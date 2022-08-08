This $16 Gadget Ensures You Get Every Last Drop Out of Your Beloved Beauty Products 

It's demoralizing to look inside a bottle of body lotion and be able to see product that you just can't reach. And apparently, it's a universal frustration as evidenced by the fact that there is an entire market of bottle emptiers for this exact dilemma.

If you have the same problem and want to invest in a bottle emptier, a good place to start is with Flip-It's Bottle Emptying Kits, which are both affordable and highly rated. There are four pieces per bottle — a stand and three adapters in sizes small, medium, and large. The kits are reusable, easy to swap in, and ensure you are getting every last drop out of your products. If the 4,000-plus five-star ratings are of any indication, it's a simple design and affordable price make it worth the buy.

To apply, take off the lid and dispenser of your chosen product, pick and put on the adapter that fits best, and screw on the stand. The bottle then stably sits upside down which propels the lotion or what have you downward. As one reviewer wrote, "upside-down bottles are such a small annoyance in life, but this simple solution really means a lot. It's 100 percent worth the price."

Courtesy

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Another shopper wrote that before Flip-It, they "used to saw the bottle in half with a serrated knife and use a spatula to scrape out the lotion from the bottom of the bottle… This product is going to save you a bunch of money, and more importantly, make your day a little easier."

Dozens of shoppers have said that this $16 reusable contraption is great for saving time, money, and product.

As a person whose beauty pantry is more impressive than their food pantry, my mind immediately went to using this for the Nécessaire Body Wash I always splurge on. But they can be used on so much more than beauty products, including anything that comes in a bottle like condiments or laundry detergent.

Head to Amazon to nab Flip-It's $16, reusable two-pack of Bottle Emptiers if you'd like to get some additional mileage out of your beauty stash.