Every Argan Oil Beauty Product You Need from Head-to-Toe

Agan oil is a gift from the beauty gods. Its ability to nourish, hydrate, and moisturize is what makes it a staple ingredient in a number of products from hair treatments to mascaras. The marvel oil is derived from the kernels of Morocco’s argan tree and pressed into oil, which where you guessed it, the brand Moroccanoil got its name from. Its wide range of benefits include everything from calming breakouts to smoothing dry manes, but its biggest draw is that it’s gentle, non-irritating, and completely natural so anyone can incorporate it into their routine. Ready to oil up? Read on for a complete head-to-toe guide of argan oil-infused products you can add into your lineup.