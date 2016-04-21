Every Argan Oil Beauty Product You Need from Head-to-Toe

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Apr 21, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Agan oil is a gift from the beauty gods. Its ability to nourish, hydrate, and moisturize is what makes it a staple ingredient in a number of products from hair treatments to mascaras. The marvel oil is derived from the kernels of Morocco’s argan tree and pressed into oil, which where you guessed it, the brand Moroccanoil got its name from. Its wide range of benefits include everything from calming breakouts to smoothing dry manes, but its biggest draw is that it’s gentle, non-irritating, and completely natural so anyone can incorporate it into their routine. Ready to oil up? Read on for a complete head-to-toe guide of argan oil-infused products you can add into your lineup. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Josie Maran Argan Oil Black Mascara

 A nourishing mascara that helps lashes grow as you wear it might sound like it’s too good to be true, but this mascara will dispel even the biggest skeptics. Its argan oil-infused formula conditions lashes to make them stronger and longer. 

Josie Maran $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Rough Scrub 

Slough away dead skin by scrubbing on this exfoliator that’s packed with argan oil so skin is left soft and smooth.

The Body Shop $21 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Dove Dry Oil Moisture Body Wash 

If you have dry skin but you’re not a diligent body lotion user, you can simply shower it away by lathering up with Dove’s dry oil body wash. Since it’s packed with ultra-hydrating argan oil, your skin stays moisturized even if you forget to use lotion afterwards.  

Dove $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

This Works Light Time Open Eyes 

Late nights and early mornings are no match for this argan oil-infused eye cream that brightens and tightens the delicate eye area so you always appear wide awake.

This Works $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Josie Maran Argan Matchmaker Serum Foundation 

This lightweight formula adjusts to your skin tone to create an even base that enhances your natural complexion instead of hiding it. As an added bonus, its argan oil base hydrates skin throughout the day without clogging pores. 

Josie Maran $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Orly Argan Oil Cuticle Drops 

Cuticles that have been neglected to the point that they’re dry and cracking will soak up these argan oil drops that smooth and strengthen this layer of skin that protects your nails and skin from infections.

Orly $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Treatment Original 

Revive dry over-processed hair by conditioning strands with an argan oil-based treatment. The oil’s restorative properties will repair, detangle, and boost shine. An added bonus: Use a dime-sized amount of this treatment as a styler and finisher to smooth and tame frizz and flyaways. 

Moroccanoil $44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Kahina Giving Beauty Lip & Face Balm 

This velvety smooth balm can be worn alone on parched lips and complexions or layered over and under makeup for an extra dose of daily hydration. 

$44 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!