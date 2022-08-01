Eva Mendes Is the Latest Celeb to Back This Face Oil That Makes Shoppers "Look at Least 10 Years Younger"

Laura Dern, Olivia Wilde, and Lizzo are also fans.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Eva Mendes True Botanicals Oil
Photo: Getty Images

I like to say Eva Mendes and I have a lot in common. We share the same first name, an obvious similarity. We also seem to have the same taste in men — Ryan Gosling has been my forever Hollywood crush. And after reading her recent Byrdie interview, I learned we both like to clean (she says "cleaning equals mental wellness," and I couldn't agree more), and we both prefer a no-frills beauty routine that's just a few simple steps. Are we twins, or what?

Mendes' short-and-sweet beauty routine includes a brand I, too, am an avid fan of. Said brand is True Botanicals, and the product she called out is the best-selling Renew Pure Radiance Oil that Laura Dern, Brooke Shields, January Jones, Olivia Wilde, Lizzo, and thousands of regular folks (myself included) are all fans of.

"I'm true to my products until my face or my body or my hair tells me it's time to change," she shared in the interview. "What's been really working for me for at least a year and a half is — and I have no affiliation with this company — the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil."

True Botanicals skincare
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; truebotanicals.com

Mendes' go-to moisturizing face oil is packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients that fight signs of aging. Chia and kiwi seeds are both rich in Omega-3 acids that diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, passion fruit and papaya seed oils plump the skin with a surge of moisture, and watermelon and raspberry seed oils offer vitamins A, B, C, and E that retain the skin's moisture and keep your complexion glowy.

It's no wonder so many celebrities are fans of this gentle yet effective oil. It does the job well with close to 3,000 customers giving it five-star reviews and writing testimonials that could convince even the most skeptical person to give the Renew Pure Radiance Oil a try.

"I'm 48 [years old] and most people are shocked when they find out because they always think I'm at least 10 years younger," reads one review. "I use about seven drops at night, and by morning, I almost fall over."

Another shopper notes, "Noticeable results immediately… with continued improved results daily! Really, this is a game changer that lives up to its product description." They add, "I see a reduction of fine lines between my brows and around my mouth with an overall smoothness to my entire face."

Shop the minimalist face oil that Mendes and countless others celebs use for $110. You'll be so happy you did.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin
Lizzo's Routine for "Unstoppable" Skin Includes This Editor-Worshipped Face Oil
Lizzo's Go-To Face Oil Makes Shoppers Look "at Least 10 Years Younger"
Laura Dern Went Foundation-Free in Jurassic World: Dominion Thanks to These Revitalizing Skincare Products
Laura Dern Went Foundation-Free in "Jurassic World: Dominion" Thanks to These Anti-Aging Skincare Products
Card Placeholder Image
Brooke Shields' "Desert Island" Anti-Aging Face Oil Transforms Shoppers' Skin "Within a Week"
Should I Be Using Hemp Oil or CBD?
How to Know if Hemp Oil or CBD Is Right for Your Beauty Routine
True Botanicals Eye Cream Restock
The Eye Cream Olivia Wilde Says Gets Rid of Her Dark Circles Is Finally Back in Stock
Amazon Prime Resurfacing Cleanser
According to 62-Year-Olds, This $20 Exfoliating Cleanser Rivals a Professional Face Peel
Pura D'or Vitamin E Oil Post-PD Sale
The Face Oil Shoppers Rely on for "Glowing and More Youthful" Skin Is Still on Sale for $15 at Amazon
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Shoppers Call This Discounted British Face Oil "Money" for Mature Skin
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump
True Botanicals Chebula Cream
This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Released a Moisturizer That Addresses All Signs of Aging
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With Countless Editor Favorites
This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With a Myriad of Editor Favorites
What Does Vitamin F Do for Your Skin?
What Is Vitamin F Anyway, and What Does It Do for Your Skin?
Shoppers Use This Cream to Look "20 Years Younger" — and the Whole Brand's on Sale
Shoppers See a "Pronounced" Difference in Wrinkles Thanks to This Serum — and the Whole Brand Is on Sale
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off