Eva Mendes Is the Latest Celeb to Back This Face Oil That Makes Shoppers "Look at Least 10 Years Younger"

I like to say Eva Mendes and I have a lot in common. We share the same first name, an obvious similarity. We also seem to have the same taste in men — Ryan Gosling has been my forever Hollywood crush. And after reading her recent Byrdie interview, I learned we both like to clean (she says "cleaning equals mental wellness," and I couldn't agree more), and we both prefer a no-frills beauty routine that's just a few simple steps. Are we twins, or what?

Mendes' short-and-sweet beauty routine includes a brand I, too, am an avid fan of. Said brand is True Botanicals, and the product she called out is the best-selling Renew Pure Radiance Oil that Laura Dern, Brooke Shields, January Jones, Olivia Wilde, Lizzo, and thousands of regular folks (myself included) are all fans of.

"I'm true to my products until my face or my body or my hair tells me it's time to change," she shared in the interview. "What's been really working for me for at least a year and a half is — and I have no affiliation with this company — the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil."

Mendes' go-to moisturizing face oil is packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients that fight signs of aging. Chia and kiwi seeds are both rich in Omega-3 acids that diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, passion fruit and papaya seed oils plump the skin with a surge of moisture, and watermelon and raspberry seed oils offer vitamins A, B, C, and E that retain the skin's moisture and keep your complexion glowy.

It's no wonder so many celebrities are fans of this gentle yet effective oil. It does the job well with close to 3,000 customers giving it five-star reviews and writing testimonials that could convince even the most skeptical person to give the Renew Pure Radiance Oil a try.

"I'm 48 [years old] and most people are shocked when they find out because they always think I'm at least 10 years younger," reads one review. "I use about seven drops at night, and by morning, I almost fall over."

Another shopper notes, "Noticeable results immediately… with continued improved results daily! Really, this is a game changer that lives up to its product description." They add, "I see a reduction of fine lines between my brows and around my mouth with an overall smoothness to my entire face."

Shop the minimalist face oil that Mendes and countless others celebs use for $110. You'll be so happy you did.