Venus Williams Was "Frustrated" by the Lack of Transparent Sunscreen Options — So She Created Her Own Line

If you've tried mineral sunscreens before, you know how rare it is to find one that's truly transparent. But EleVen's newbies pull it off: Both mineral sunscreens absorb within five seconds (you know I timed it) and are loaded with hydrating allantoin, bisabolol, and coconut fruit extract, which give them a silky, conditioning texture and finish. The face sunscreen gives my skin a glow so luminous, I can skip foundation altogether, and I have no need to layer moisturizer on top. The brand's first release back in 2020, the Unrivaled Sun Serum, set the bar high with a unique lightweight texture that calms, firms, and protects skin — but the two new, lower-priced sunscreens don't disappoint, and dare I say, are even easier to use.