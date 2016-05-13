Editor-Tested: Can These 3 Products Really Reduce Cellulite?

According to a study conducted by Harvard Women's Health Watch, approximately 85% of U.S. women identify as having cellulite. So, it's no wonder the beauty market is flooded with products—from topical creams to battery-powered devices—meant to treat it. In an effort to cut through the clutter, three of our editors gave the latest fixes a whirl. Read their candid reviews, below.

Dr. Brandt Cellusculpt Body Shaper & Cellulite Smoothing Cream

"I used this cream ($59; sephora.com) twice a day for three weeks, which was easy, since comes equipped with the coolest roller ball applicator to help smooth the formula over large areas. Perhaps the term 'cream' is a bit misleading—Cellusculpt is more of a lightweight gel. It's infused with caffeine, which helps to stimulate blood flow, ultimately leading to tighter, firmer skin.

In the first week or two I started using the product, I didn’t see much of a difference, but I definitely loved the instant cooling sensation it provided when it made contact with my skin. As I continued using it, I noticed that the weird stretch marks I was so self-conscious over had faded slightly, and my skin looked a bit more toned—probably due to equal parts the potent gel and the massaging motions created by the roller ball applicator. I’ll definitely continue to use this into bikini season, at which point I’ll probably store it in my fridge to amp up the cooling factor." —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

CelluBlue Cup

"The hardest thing about testing a cellulite product is actually staying compliant. Since it can take awhile to see results, it can be really hard to stick to using the product. CelluBlue ($19; ecco-verde.com) is a golf-ball sized silicone cup that suctions the skin to promote circulation. The brand recommends pressing the cup firmly against the skin (to create the suction) and moving it across cellulite-prone areas (read: butt and thighs). You're supposed to do so each day for three to four weeks to notice results, but honestly, it was hard to find the time to keep using the gadget for over 15 minutes daily. While I sometimes could see a slight firming effect immediately after use, I didn’t notice any long term results—likely because I didn’t have the tenacity to stick to daily use. #lazygirlproblems." —Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

SweetCheeks Cellulite Massage Mat

"I have no excuses. All you have to do for Sweet Cheeks Cellulite Massage Mat ($160; sweetcheeksproducts.com) to improve the appearance of cellulite is sit on the mat for 30 minutes everyday. Its spiky-surface claims to boost circulation when it makes repeated contact with your bottom. Here's the problem though: Somehow, I only managed to do this a handful of times during our three-week product test run even though I kept the mat at my desk. That's because I couldn't just leave it on my chair: Sitting on it constantly could get uncomfortable, says the brand. So, I had to remember to pick it up and remove it in thrity-minute spurts.

Needless to say, because of my sporadic use, I didn't see any real results. However, when I was sitting on the mat, I couldn't even feel it nor did it disrupt me from my day. The mat can also be used to treat muscle and joint aches, so I would definitely keep it on hand and try it again if I was expericing that sort of pain." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer