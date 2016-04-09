How to Get a Coachella-Worthy Beauty Look (Without Heading to the Desert)

Lyndsay Green
Apr 09, 2016 @ 11:30 am

In just a few short days, our timelines will be flooded with photos of festival-goers flaunting their best duds at Coachella. And though it seems as though everyone will be at the biggest event of music festival season (Ellie Goulding! Alessia Cara! Sia!), many of us will be home living vicariously through those dancing their hearts out and soaking up some sun in Indio, California. Luckily, beauty brands make it easy to channel a Coachella-worthy look wherever you are with new sand-colored shadows, desert-inspired bronzers, and cactus-infused serums. Here, a roundup of our favorite products for those looking to achieve that festival look without stepping foot into the desert. 

RELATED: The 25 Best Summer Skin Tips Ever 

Kevyn Aucoin The Matte Bronzing Veil in Desert Days

Days under the beaming sun at Coachella will give festival-goers a tawny glow to last well after the concert series. With this matte, compact palette, you too can have the same bronzed look—all without the risk of scorching your skin under those harsh UV rays.

Kevyn Aucoin $48 SHOP NOW
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Kristen

Inspired by cool desert sand, this gloss will give your lips a kiss of a neutral color with a high-shine finish. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills $16 SHOP NOW
Desert Farms Argan, Saffron & Camel's Milk Brightening Lait Crème

Though those at Coachella won't likely see a family of camels strutting through the valley, look to the desert's mascot for a source of nourishment and hydration for your face. Camel's milk and Moroccan saffron are known to brighten dull skin tones while argan oil and aloe work to keep skin moist and supple.

available at Desert Farms $32 SHOP NOW
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

An enzyme of cactus, the plant of the desert, is infused into this skin-firming serum to soothe and protect skin from irritation. 

Drunk Elephant $90 SHOP NOW
ColourPop Dream Catcher

A good highlighter is essential for all of the selfies that festival attendees will be taking. Define your cheekbones with a peachy-pink iridescent powder like this one from indie fave ColourPop's Festival collection.  

available at ColourPop $8 SHOP NOW
Bobbi Brown Sunkissed Gold Eye Palette

Create a sandy glow on your lids to channel the Indio environs with this gorgeous neutral palette. 

Bobbi Brown $40 SHOP NOW

