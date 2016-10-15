Blurring Sticks Will Completely Change Your Beauty Routine

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Oct 15, 2016

When it comes to blemishes or texture on my face that I find unsightly, I'm all about blurring them out of sight. If I had access to a miracle product that instantly zapped 'em out of existence in seconds, you better bet I'd buy it in bulk. Unfortunately, that hasn't come into play yet, but in the meantime, let me introduce you to another product that will still revolutionize your beauty routine. 

I'm obsessed with blurring sticks. They are portable, they get rid of shine, and they smooth things out, makeing eye-sores, well, just plain less visible to your eyes within seconds. Keep scrolling to check out a few out now.

 

 

The Estée Edit Pore Vanishing Stick 

This stick glides on and will minimize the look of your pores and any shine you're experiencing. The bonus is that you can also use it alone, as a primer, and over your makeup.

Catrie Prime & Fine Anti-Shine Blur Stick 

This stick is also a mattifier and a really good budget option. It's going to help you minimize the appearance of your pores and fine lines. It's so helpful on those days when you feel a little "meh."

Soap & Glory Kick Ass Concealer Super-Blur 

This stick has an Invis-veil technology that has a sumptuous blend of wax and lightweight oils paired with light-scrambling film. So once you put it on, it will soft focus your face, making flaws less visible.

