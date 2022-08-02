I'm Picky About Cleansers, but This New Eco-Friendly Face Wash Is My Holy Grail

I'm a clean freak. As in, I love to clean, and I like to be clean, and that's why I am definitely that person who showers once a day — and in the summer, sometimes even twice because, well, humidity. But before you come at me, I'm always mindful of my water use, and have perfected a shower routine with products that have minimal impact on the environment.

Zero-plastic is the end goal, and I'm slowly but surely getting there, especially when it comes to my washes — I'm talking body wash, and now thanks to a newly launched Blueland product, my face wash, too. I've waxed poetic about the former, which also happens to be from Blueland, and now, I'm about to pour my heart out about the cleanser version that has been a game changer for my sensitive skin.

As you probably know, I'm careful about what I use on my skin, as it can get irritated rather quickly. But because I was already familiar with Blueland's body wash and knew my skin responded well to that, I had zero hesitations about trying out the brand's new face wash (which officially launched August 2, FYI).

The concept is simple, as is its formula — no plastic and no crap. The actual face wash formula is sent to you in powder form along with a reusable Forever Bottle, which you can use to mix the powder with water. Just let it sit for a few hours, and eventually, it'll turn into a luxurious gel that doesn't have an overbearing scent and feels so good on the skin.

I don't wear a lot of makeup, but for the sake of cleanser testing, I slathered on a full face of foundation to see how well this face wash could get rid of it, in addition to dirt and grime. The short? Super well. The long? A dime-size amount of the gel had just the right amount of lather and gently removed every last bit of foundation without stripping my skin. It felt clean, soft, and moisturized. Not to mention, I was looking very glowy, too. I was in love.

As for its no-crap formula? The brand's face wash is free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones — you know, all that harsh stuff. Instead, you'll find only plant-based, eco-friendly ingredients, like oat, kaolin clay, and vitamin E that won't irritate even the most sensitive skin.

This face wash just launched, but there are already several reviews on the site that echo my sentiments. "Perfect for sensitive skin!" wrote one shopper, while another mentioned it cleared up their acne. "My skin hasn't been this clear from acne since I was a little kid!" they wrote. "It is so refreshing to have a product actually do what it is described as doing." Amen to that.

Shop my new holy-grail facial cleanser for $16 a pop. Or, you can subscribe and save 10 percent by opting in for recurring refills.