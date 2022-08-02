I'm Picky About Cleansers, but This New Eco-Friendly Face Wash Is My Holy Grail

The gentle yet effective formula removes every last bit of makeup.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Blueland Face Wash Review
Photo: Blueland

I'm a clean freak. As in, I love to clean, and I like to be clean, and that's why I am definitely that person who showers once a day — and in the summer, sometimes even twice because, well, humidity. But before you come at me, I'm always mindful of my water use, and have perfected a shower routine with products that have minimal impact on the environment.

Zero-plastic is the end goal, and I'm slowly but surely getting there, especially when it comes to my washes — I'm talking body wash, and now thanks to a newly launched Blueland product, my face wash, too. I've waxed poetic about the former, which also happens to be from Blueland, and now, I'm about to pour my heart out about the cleanser version that has been a game changer for my sensitive skin.

Facial Cleanser Starter Set
Courtesy

Shop now: $16; blueland.com

As you probably know, I'm careful about what I use on my skin, as it can get irritated rather quickly. But because I was already familiar with Blueland's body wash and knew my skin responded well to that, I had zero hesitations about trying out the brand's new face wash (which officially launched August 2, FYI).

The concept is simple, as is its formula — no plastic and no crap. The actual face wash formula is sent to you in powder form along with a reusable Forever Bottle, which you can use to mix the powder with water. Just let it sit for a few hours, and eventually, it'll turn into a luxurious gel that doesn't have an overbearing scent and feels so good on the skin.

I don't wear a lot of makeup, but for the sake of cleanser testing, I slathered on a full face of foundation to see how well this face wash could get rid of it, in addition to dirt and grime. The short? Super well. The long? A dime-size amount of the gel had just the right amount of lather and gently removed every last bit of foundation without stripping my skin. It felt clean, soft, and moisturized. Not to mention, I was looking very glowy, too. I was in love.

As for its no-crap formula? The brand's face wash is free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones — you know, all that harsh stuff. Instead, you'll find only plant-based, eco-friendly ingredients, like oat, kaolin clay, and vitamin E that won't irritate even the most sensitive skin.

This face wash just launched, but there are already several reviews on the site that echo my sentiments. "Perfect for sensitive skin!" wrote one shopper, while another mentioned it cleared up their acne. "My skin hasn't been this clear from acne since I was a little kid!" they wrote. "It is so refreshing to have a product actually do what it is described as doing." Amen to that.

Shop my new holy-grail facial cleanser for $16 a pop. Or, you can subscribe and save 10 percent by opting in for recurring refills.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
CLEAN SLATE: My Boyfriend Is Obsessed With This Eucalyptus-Scented Body Wash, and So Am I
Here Are the 20 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Concern
Finally, a Foundation I Can Use Around My Eczema-Prone Eyes
Finally, a Foundation I Can Use Around My Eczema-Prone Eyes
Trending Amazon Beauty Products
These 8 Just-Launched Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Products Are Already Trending on Amazon
Tula All Star Acne Treatment
Tula Just Added a 3-in-1 Acne-Banishing Treatment to Its Customer-Favorite Skincare
Best Face Exfoliators
These 14 Face Exfoliators Will Give Your Skin The Glow-Up It Deserves
Sensitive Skin Beauty
The Best Makeup for People with Sensitive Skin — and How to Gently Remove It
This $6 Cleanser Removes Every Ounce of Makeup Without Pissing Off My Eczema-Prone Skin
This $6 Cleanser Removes Every Ounce of Makeup Without Pissing Off My Eczema-Prone Skin
Scarlett Johannson's Skincare Line is Here
Scarlett Johansson's New Skincare Line Features a Gentle Cleanser That Soothes Skin While Removing Makeup
Tula Makeup Primer
This Pore-Blurring Primer Makes Foundation "Go on Like Silk," Reviewers Say
Beauty Gifts Your Dad Will Love for Father's Day
13 Beauty and Wellness Gifts Your Dad Will Love for Father's Day
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Zero Waste Makeup Brands
9 Zero-Waste Beauty Brands To Shop Now and Always
Tula Sunscreen
This Sunscreen Is the "Perfect Everyday Sunblock" for Beach Days, According to Shoppers
eye makeup removers
The Best Eye Makeup Removers That Get Rid of Every Speck of Waterproof Mascara
eye makeup removers
The Best Eye Makeup Removers That Get Rid of Every Speck of Waterproof Mascara