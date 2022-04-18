This Dermatologist-Tested Sunscreen Sells Every Three Minutes — and It's Available on Amazon
While wearing SPF should be a year-round habit, it's especially important to prioritize applications in the coming months since sun damage is one of the leading culprits of premature aging. Fear clogged pores and an obvious white cast? Rest assured, there are non-comedogenic options, like the Bliss Block Star Invisible SPF 30 Sunscreen, that offer neither. It's such a popular choice, one bottle is sold every three minutes.
The 100 percent mineral sunscreen — which contains both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — brings a universally sheer tint to the face that blurs imperfections without leaving a greasy residue. Beyond being a suitable base for makeup overtop, the tinted sunscreen is infused with blueberry, acai, and green tea extracts that prevent free radicals from harming elasticity in the skin, while rosa canina fruit oil balances out excess oil production in the T-zone.
For those dealing with skin concerns such as acne, eczema, or rosacea, mineral-based sunscreens may be the best option. "Some ingredients in chemical formulas can make existing breakouts worse," board-certified dermatologist Caroline Robinson previously told InStyle. Additionally, Robinson recommends those with deeper skin tones always select a tinted version, since it blends into the skin more naturally.
Both Amazon reviewers and shoppers on the Bliss website had plenty of high remarks for the affordable sunscreen — "exactly what I was looking for," "hardly feel it on your skin," and "amazing texture and so light" are just a few.
One Amazon shopper called it "perfect for warm skin tones," and claimed it's been "by far the best" in their search for a "nongreasy, non-ghostly SPF." A second reviewer also shared that the lightweight sunscreen has been a match for their acne-prone complexion, since it "doesn't leave their skin looking shiny."
