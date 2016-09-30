5 Beauty Lovers on the Best Blending Brushes for a Stellar Smoky Eye   

Getty Images

Because if it ain't 100 percent, is it really worth it?

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 30, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Listen, good products are great. We all know that from playing with them, but if you try to apply them with a sub-par brush, you may not get quite the final look you had hoped. There are, however, some brushes that practically do the work for you when it comes to blending, so you don't have to be a makeup artist to use them properly.

It just so happens that it's a coincidence that makeup artists do use them. Read about some of our squad faves and go out and make like you're the next Pat McGrath. Hey, you never know...

1 of 5 Courtesy

Zoeva Petit Eye Blender 

If you are doing a super precise eye look, this brush is your dream, especially if your eyes are smaller. It blends beautifully, too.

2 of 5 Courtesy

Bdellium Tools Professional Makeup Brush Maestro Series Small Tapered Blending 783

MIMI squad member and celebrity/editorial makeup artist Neil Scibelli loves this brush. 

"The 'ponytail' shape makes blending very easy, especially when combining colors together in the crease area. This one specifically isn't too big, so you can really control where you want your shadow to go. The point on the brush is also great for winging out your shadow for a more smoky look."

3 of 5 Courtesy

MAC 217 Blending Brush 

Katie Jane Hughes, a MIMI squad member and celebrity and editorial makeup artist, explains so perfectly why literally every makeup artist adores this brush. "I LOVE the good old MAC 217. It's probably the one that I see most in other artists kit and I have about four of them in my kit. The tapered top just a diffuses the edge of your eyeshadow really well and seamlessly."

4 of 5 Courtesy

Real Technique Bold Metals 2013 Tapered Shadow 

I LOVE this brush so much that I own, like, maybe five. The handle is weighted, which literally takes the work out of a gorgeous, seamlessly blended eyeshadow that looks like it is melted into your skin perfectly. 

5 of 5 Courtesy

Smith Cosmetics 232 Quill Crease Brush Large 

Lindsey Williams of @crazypretty happens to be one incredible makeup artist. Here's what makes her reach for this brush again and again...

"I am completely obsessed with this brush! Smith brushes are beautifully designed and ergonomically weighted. The density of the bristles and the way they come to a stronger point allows for accurate diffusion! The white bristles are a favorite for me when working with shadows so I can see just how much the brush is picking before applying."

