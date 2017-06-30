These Texturizing Shampoos Are the Secret to Perfect Beach Waves
Take back the amount of time you've wasted trying to duplicate the perfectly tousled, undone waves that come with spending a whole day poolside or at the beach.
Recreating the said waves that you got while drying off on the beach usually involves a set of hot-tools aerobics. By swapping your usual shampoo with a texturizing formula, you can skip styling altogether. These shampoos are made for our inner lazy girl. After washing your hair and towel-drying it, simply hit the lights and wake up with perfectly tousled waves in the AM.
Sounds like a win-win, right? We've rounded up our favorite texturizing shampoos for you to shop now.
Verb Sea Shampoo
Lather up with this sea water-infused shampoo to get added volume and tousled waves that look like you just came from the beach.
Pacifica Salty Waves Texturizing Shampoo
Green beauty fans will love this toxic-free formula that creates the effortless texture you're craving, while simultaneously cleansing strands with a blend of sea algae, banana, and chamomile extracts.
Matrix Total Results Rock It Texture Shampoo
Polymers are the secret sauce in Matrix's texture-boosting Rock It Texture Shampoo. Air dry your hair after washing it for fuzz-free, defined waves.
IGK 1995 2-in-1 Shampoo & Texturizer
Wash your hair with this bentonite clay-based shampoo and go to bed with towel-dried hair to wake up with perfectly undone waves.
Redken Beach Envy Volume Texturizing Shampoo
Keep a bottle of Redken's shampoo in your shower for when you want your hair to look like you just came from a PTO vacationl, but in reality you've already used up your days for the year.
R+Co Cactus Texturizing Shampoo
This InStyle beauty department favorite leaves hair with just the right amount of grit and brings out hair's natural wave pattern.