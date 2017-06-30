Take back the amount of time you've wasted trying to duplicate the perfectly tousled, undone waves that come with spending a whole day poolside or at the beach.

Recreating the said waves that you got while drying off on the beach usually involves a set of hot-tools aerobics. By swapping your usual shampoo with a texturizing formula, you can skip styling altogether. These shampoos are made for our inner lazy girl. After washing your hair and towel-drying it, simply hit the lights and wake up with perfectly tousled waves in the AM.

Sounds like a win-win, right? We've rounded up our favorite texturizing shampoos for you to shop now.