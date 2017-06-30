These Texturizing Shampoos Are the Secret to Perfect Beach Waves

Take back the amount of time you've wasted trying to duplicate the perfectly tousled, undone waves that come with spending a whole day poolside or at the beach.

Recreating the said waves that you got while drying off on the beach usually involves a set of hot-tools aerobics. By swapping your usual shampoo with a texturizing formula, you can skip styling altogether. These shampoos are made for our inner lazy girl. After washing your hair and towel-drying it, simply hit the lights and wake up with perfectly tousled waves in the AM.

Sounds like a win-win, right? We've rounded up our favorite texturizing shampoos for you to shop now.

Verb Sea Shampoo 

$14.00
Lather up with this sea water-infused shampoo to get added volume and tousled waves that look like you just came from the beach. 

Pacifica Salty Waves Texturizing Shampoo 

$10.00
Green beauty fans will love this toxic-free formula that creates the effortless texture you're craving, while simultaneously cleansing strands with a blend of sea algae, banana, and chamomile extracts. 

Matrix Total Results Rock It Texture Shampoo 

$10.00
Polymers are the secret sauce in Matrix's texture-boosting Rock It Texture Shampoo. Air dry your hair after washing it for fuzz-free, defined waves.

IGK 1995 2-in-1 Shampoo & Texturizer 

$25.00
Wash your hair with this bentonite clay-based shampoo and go to bed with towel-dried hair to wake up with perfectly undone waves. 

Redken Beach Envy Volume Texturizing Shampoo 

$19.00
Keep a bottle of Redken's shampoo in your shower for when you want your hair to look like you just came from a PTO vacationl, but in reality you've already used up your days for the year. 

R+Co Cactus Texturizing Shampoo 

$24.00
This InStyle beauty department favorite leaves hair with just the right amount of grit and brings out hair's natural wave pattern. 

