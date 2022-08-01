15 New Products for All of Your Mid-Summer Beauty Struggles

Starbucks might be sending emails about the upcoming return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but don't let the cult-following of a coffee drink send you into premature mourning for the end of summer.

There are still 30 days of August to get through, and if last month is any indication, the rest of the summer is going to be equally hot and sweaty. Luckily, there's a plethora of seasonally-appropriate haircare, skincare, and makeup products launching to get you through all of the heatwaves.

After a hot, sweaty afternoon in the park or on the beach, Eadem's Cushion Cleansing Balm is a great first step in a double cleanse to ensure you completely clear skin of sunscreen, makeup, and excess oil. As for those humid mornings when you just can't with your hair, Pattern's Curl Mousse makes styling curls and protective styles a breeze. And if still like to wear makeup in the summer, R.E.M. Beauty's Sweetener Concealer offers buildable coverage that will stay crease-free – even if you sweat.

Keep scrolling for a complete rundown on all of August's product launches new products that will help solve your summer beauty struggles.