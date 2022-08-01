Beauty Beauty Products & Tools 15 New Products for All of Your Mid-Summer Beauty Struggles Wearing makeup in the heat is no sweat. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She's written for NYLON, Teen Vogue, Into The Gloss, FASHION Magazine, and more. She graduated with an Honors B.A. in Creative Writing and English Literature from University of Windsor, Ontario College Graduate Certificate in Book and Magazine Publishing from Centennial College, and A.A.S in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 1, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy REM, Olive & June, EADEM Starbucks might be sending emails about the upcoming return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but don't let the cult-following of a coffee drink send you into premature mourning for the end of summer. There are still 30 days of August to get through, and if last month is any indication, the rest of the summer is going to be equally hot and sweaty. Luckily, there's a plethora of seasonally-appropriate haircare, skincare, and makeup products launching to get you through all of the heatwaves. After a hot, sweaty afternoon in the park or on the beach, Eadem's Cushion Cleansing Balm is a great first step in a double cleanse to ensure you completely clear skin of sunscreen, makeup, and excess oil. As for those humid mornings when you just can't with your hair, Pattern's Curl Mousse makes styling curls and protective styles a breeze. And if still like to wear makeup in the summer, R.E.M. Beauty's Sweetener Concealer offers buildable coverage that will stay crease-free – even if you sweat. Keep scrolling for a complete rundown on all of August's product launches new products that will help solve your summer beauty struggles. 5 Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists 01 of 16 Olive & June Nail Brightener Courtesy $14; oliveandjune.com This treatment will break the cycle of staining your nails with dark nail polish, then covering said stains with more nail polish. Thanks to lemon peel and lemon extract, it instantly brightens stains and discoloration and leaves bare nails with a shimmery finish. 02 of 16 EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask Courtesy $50; eltamd.com Hear us out: Night masks are one of the easiest skincare hacks because you're literally improving the look and health of your skin as you sleep. EltaMD's overnight treatment works to strengthen the skin barrier while the skin is in repair mode at night to boost hydration and reduce redness. 03 of 16 Mented Cosmetics Color Intense Eyeshadow Sticks Courtesy $20 each; mentedcosmetics.com These pigmented eyeshadow sticks glide on smooth and are easy to blend. Tap a touch on our eyelids for a subtle wash of color, or build up the coverage for a bold look. Better yet, mix and match the shades to create a neutral smoky eye. 04 of 16 Starface Super-Sulfer Magic Mask Courtesy $19; starface.world With 10% sulfur, kaolin clay, and blueberry extract, Starface's mask absorbs excess oil, helps unclog pores, and reduces inflammation on acne-prone skin. Bonus: the royal blue color turns your biweekly masking session into a fun selfie moment. 05 of 16 NYX Professional Makeup Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream Courtesy $8; ulta.com This matte lip cream offers a smooth, even finish thanks to its innovative formula that blurs lines and texture. Choose from 12 classic shades, including this rich raspberry. 06 of 16 Ustawi Baobab Fruit Ultra-Nourishing Moisturizer Courtesy $35; ustawi.com Dry skin will drink up Ustawi's ultra hydrating moisturizer. On top of nourishing the skin, it's also packed with antioxidants and brightening ingredients added radiance. 07 of 16 Pattern Curl Mousse Courtesy $20; ulta.com Wash-and-go days have never been easier, thanks to Pattern's Curl Mousse. The quick-dry formula boosts volume, defines curls, and boosts softness and shine. It can also be used on protective styles, too. 08 of 16 Milk Makeup Infinity Long Wear Eyeliner Courtesy $22; milkmakeup.com (Available August 8) Intense color payoff, smooth application, and 12 hours of smudge-proof wear seems too good to be true, but it's the reality of Milk Makeup's Infinity Long Wear Eyeliner. The avocado oil, ceramides, and aloe vera extract-infused formula also nourishes the lash line and comes in three classic shades: black, brown, and royal blue. 09 of 16 Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm Courtesy $30; eadem.co No rubbing or scrubbing required: Eadem's cleansing balm gently removes makeup, SPF, and grime without stripping the skin. Tiger glass, Kalahari melon, and allantoin leave skin soft and smooth. 11 of 16 R.E.M. Beauty Sweetener Concealer Courtesy $24; rembeauty.com R.E.M.'s first complexion product is 60 shades of a creamy concealer that can correct, highlight, and contour. The formula is infused with blend of skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, raspberry stem cells, and ashwagandha for a smooth, blurred finish. 12 of 16 Amika High Tide Deep Waver Jumbo Courtesy $120; sephora.com Just in time for your summer wavy hairstyles, Amika has launched a supersize version of its beloved beach waver for long hair. The plates are designed for a crease-free finish every time. 13 of 16 Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Courtesy $40; tula.com Tula's one-and-done skin tint is sure to streamline your AM routine. The lightweight serum hydrates and brightens skin, offers SPF 30 protection, and comes in 30 shades for buildable medium coverage. 14 of 16 Bliss Blackhead Breakdown Blackhead Purifying Stick Courtesy $18; blissworld.com Say goodbye to blackheads with a few swipes of Bliss' pore-clearing stick. The stars of the formula are kaolin pink clay and smooth cellulose beads, which gently exfoliate skin to clear pores and minimize the look of blackheads. 15 of 16 Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Fiber Eyebrow Pencil Courtesy $25; sephora.com A voluminous hairstyle will fake the illusion of thicker, fuller hair, and the same technique applies to your brows. Benefit's newest pencil is a unique formula that not only fills in sparse spots, it contains fibers and powder particles that make brows appear more fluffy and full. 16 of 16 Urban Skin Rx Hypercorrect Intense Fading Cream Courtesy $48; urbanskinrx.com (Available August 9) What sets this hyperpigmentation treatment apart is its hero ingredient, cysteamine. Previously, it has only been used in products prescribed by doctors. The pre-cleanse, wash-off treatment also features niacinamide and Vitamin E to target dark spots and signs of aging, including discoloration from melasma. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 