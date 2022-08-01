15 New Products for All of Your Mid-Summer Beauty Struggles

Wearing makeup in the heat is no sweat.

Published on August 1, 2022
August Beauty Launches
Photo: Courtesy REM, Olive & June, EADEM

Starbucks might be sending emails about the upcoming return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but don't let the cult-following of a coffee drink send you into premature mourning for the end of summer.

There are still 30 days of August to get through, and if last month is any indication, the rest of the summer is going to be equally hot and sweaty. Luckily, there's a plethora of seasonally-appropriate haircare, skincare, and makeup products launching to get you through all of the heatwaves.

After a hot, sweaty afternoon in the park or on the beach, Eadem's Cushion Cleansing Balm is a great first step in a double cleanse to ensure you completely clear skin of sunscreen, makeup, and excess oil. As for those humid mornings when you just can't with your hair, Pattern's Curl Mousse makes styling curls and protective styles a breeze. And if still like to wear makeup in the summer, R.E.M. Beauty's Sweetener Concealer offers buildable coverage that will stay crease-free – even if you sweat.

Keep scrolling for a complete rundown on all of August's product launches new products that will help solve your summer beauty struggles.

01 of 16

Olive & June Nail Brightener

Olive & June Nail Brightener
Courtesy
$14; oliveandjune.com

This treatment will break the cycle of staining your nails with dark nail polish, then covering said stains with more nail polish. Thanks to lemon peel and lemon extract, it instantly brightens stains and discoloration and leaves bare nails with a shimmery finish.

02 of 16

EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask

EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask
Courtesy
$50; eltamd.com

Hear us out: Night masks are one of the easiest skincare hacks because you're literally improving the look and health of your skin as you sleep. EltaMD's overnight treatment works to strengthen the skin barrier while the skin is in repair mode at night to boost hydration and reduce redness.

03 of 16

Mented Cosmetics Color Intense Eyeshadow Sticks

Mented Cosmetics Color Intense Eyeshadow Stick
Courtesy
$20 each; mentedcosmetics.com

These pigmented eyeshadow sticks glide on smooth and are easy to blend. Tap a touch on our eyelids for a subtle wash of color, or build up the coverage for a bold look. Better yet, mix and match the shades to create a neutral smoky eye.

04 of 16

Starface Super-Sulfer Magic Mask

Starface Super-Sulfer Magic Mask
Courtesy
$19; starface.world

With 10% sulfur, kaolin clay, and blueberry extract, Starface's mask absorbs excess oil, helps unclog pores, and reduces inflammation on acne-prone skin. Bonus: the royal blue color turns your biweekly masking session into a fun selfie moment.

05 of 16

NYX Professional Makeup Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream

NYX Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream
Courtesy
$8; ulta.com

This matte lip cream offers a smooth, even finish thanks to its innovative formula that blurs lines and texture. Choose from 12 classic shades, including this rich raspberry.

06 of 16

Ustawi Baobab Fruit Ultra-Nourishing Moisturizer

Ustawi Baobab Fruit Ultra-Nourishing Moisturizer
Courtesy
$35; ustawi.com

Dry skin will drink up Ustawi's ultra hydrating moisturizer. On top of nourishing the skin, it's also packed with antioxidants and brightening ingredients added radiance.

07 of 16

Pattern Curl Mousse

Pattern Curl Mousse
Courtesy
$20; ulta.com

Wash-and-go days have never been easier, thanks to Pattern's Curl Mousse. The quick-dry formula boosts volume, defines curls, and boosts softness and shine. It can also be used on protective styles, too.

08 of 16

Milk Makeup Infinity Long Wear Eyeliner

Milk Makeup Infinity Long Wear Eyeliner
Courtesy
$22; milkmakeup.com (Available August 8)

Intense color payoff, smooth application, and 12 hours of smudge-proof wear seems too good to be true, but it's the reality of Milk Makeup's Infinity Long Wear Eyeliner. The avocado oil, ceramides, and aloe vera extract-infused formula also nourishes the lash line and comes in three classic shades: black, brown, and royal blue.

09 of 16

10 of 16

Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm

Eadem Dew Cleansing Balm
Courtesy
$30; eadem.co

No rubbing or scrubbing required: Eadem's cleansing balm gently removes makeup, SPF, and grime without stripping the skin. Tiger glass, Kalahari melon, and allantoin leave skin soft and smooth.

11 of 16

R.E.M. Beauty Sweetener Concealer

R.E.M. Beauty Sweetener Concealer
Courtesy
$24; rembeauty.com

R.E.M.'s first complexion product is 60 shades of a creamy concealer that can correct, highlight, and contour. The formula is infused with blend of skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, raspberry stem cells, and ashwagandha for a smooth, blurred finish.

12 of 16

Amika High Tide Deep Waver Jumbo

Amika High Tide Deep Waver Jumbo
Courtesy
$120; sephora.com

Just in time for your summer wavy hairstyles, Amika has launched a supersize version of its beloved beach waver for long hair. The plates are designed for a crease-free finish every time.

13 of 16

Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen

Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint
Courtesy
$40; tula.com

Tula's one-and-done skin tint is sure to streamline your AM routine. The lightweight serum hydrates and brightens skin, offers SPF 30 protection, and comes in 30 shades for buildable medium coverage.

14 of 16

Bliss Blackhead Breakdown Blackhead Purifying Stick

Bliss Blackhead Breakdown
Courtesy
$18; blissworld.com

Say goodbye to blackheads with a few swipes of Bliss' pore-clearing stick. The stars of the formula are kaolin pink clay and smooth cellulose beads, which gently exfoliate skin to clear pores and minimize the look of blackheads.

15 of 16

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Fiber Eyebrow Pencil

Benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Fiber Eyebrow Pencil
Courtesy
$25; sephora.com

A voluminous hairstyle will fake the illusion of thicker, fuller hair, and the same technique applies to your brows. Benefit's newest pencil is a unique formula that not only fills in sparse spots, it contains fibers and powder particles that make brows appear more fluffy and full.

16 of 16

Urban Skin Rx Hypercorrect Intense Fading Cream

Urban Skin Rx Hypercorrect Intense Fading Cream
Courtesy
$48; urbanskinrx.com (Available August 9)

What sets this hyperpigmentation treatment apart is its hero ingredient, cysteamine. Previously, it has only been used in products prescribed by doctors. The pre-cleanse, wash-off treatment also features niacinamide and Vitamin E to target dark spots and signs of aging, including discoloration from melasma.

