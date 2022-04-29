The Best Natural Deodorants to Stay Smelling Fresh All Day

Best Customizable: Helmm Natural Deodorant

What We Love: The option to choose your canister color and scent.

What We Don't Love: It only has moderate odor protection.

The best thing about Helmm is that you can switch up your scents without adding more plastic waste. Start out with one of their starter kits that typically run around $30. If you want to get swanky with it, you can choose the heritage starter kit, which features a leather-wrapped and metal case that will be with you for years to come ($65). Each kit comes with a vessel that can be refilled with a new deodorant stick when you run out. Plus, there's multiple scent options to choose from, so you can really make it your own.

Type: Stick | Scent: 4 | Size: 2.5 ounces