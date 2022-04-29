The Best Natural Deodorants to Stay Smelling Fresh All Day
The aluminum-free deodorant options have exploded from a niche market to a mainstream staple in the last few years. And with that popularity comes innovations that now include baking soda-free products, deodorants with skincare built into them, and even products that claim to ease wetness with natural ingredients.
If you're thinking of making the switch to a natural deodorant, it's important to know what's ahead. There's a big difference between a deodorant vs. an antiperspirant, says Rebecca Marcus M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Maei MD. "Antiperspirants use aluminum chloride salts to block sweat from leaving pores, and since deodorants don't contain aluminum, they do not reduce sweating," she says. "'Natural' is also an unregulated term, and many brands use this term for marketing purposes."
To pick the best natural deodorants, we evaluated their ingredients and scent, as well as combed through reviews to identify the top performers. Kopari Beauty Coconut Deodorant is our pick for best overall because of its smooth application and odor control.
Not sure what to try first? Here are the best natural deodorants that are aluminum-free.
Our Picks
- Best Overall: Kopari Beauty Natural Coconut Deodorant
- Best Value: Schmidt's Natural Deodorant
- Best Splurge: Evolve Together
- Best Customizable: Helmm Natural Deodorant
- Best Skincare-Infused: Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Each & Every Natural Deodorant
- Best Scent: Papr All-Natural Deodorant
- Best Without Baking Soda: Bite Refillable Deodorant
- Best for Workouts: Boscia Prebiotic + Probiotic Freshening All-Over Body Deodorant
- Best Travel Size: Myro Plant-Powered Deodorant
Best Overall: Kopari Beauty Natural Coconut Deodorant
What We Love: This stick rubs on totally clear.
What We Don't Love: It can feel a bit sticky upon initial application.
The star of the show here is coconut oil, which is naturally antimicrobial and anti-bacterial, which helps to keep your pits odor-free. This formula is also clear, and doesn't leave any white marks or residue on your skin or clothing.
Type: Stick | Scent Options: 1 | Size: 2 ounces
Also available at Kopari Beauty.
Best Value: Schmidt's Natural Deodorant
What We Love: It has a 48-hour odor protection claim.
What We Don't Love: While Schmidt's has lots of scent options, we wish they have an unscented version available.
This deodorant is Ecocert certified natural as well as cruelty free and vegan. It promises long lasting odor protection. Each Shmidt's deodorant is unisex and made from 100% plant-based ingredients, like magnesium, shea butter, and arrowroot powder. The addition of jojoba oil and vitamin E means that it'll also soothe skin upon application. There are even baking soda free options available for sensitive skin.
Type: Stick | Scent Options: 9 | Size: 2.65 ounces
Also available at Schmidt's.
Best Splurge: Evolve Together
What We Love: This eco-friendly option has a recyclable and biodegradable container.
What We Don't Love: The container has less than 2 ounces of product.
This stick deodorant uses tapioca starch to absorb sweat to help keep you dry and also odor-free, thanks to the inclusion of DeoPlex. DeoPlex uses a plant-based enzyme from sugarcane to help neutralize odors of any magnitude. About 5% from each purchase benefits Take 3 for the Sea, which helps keep oceans clean.
Type: Stick | Scent: 1 | Size: 1.7 ounces
Best Customizable: Helmm Natural Deodorant
What We Love: The option to choose your canister color and scent.
What We Don't Love: It only has moderate odor protection.
The best thing about Helmm is that you can switch up your scents without adding more plastic waste. Start out with one of their starter kits that typically run around $30. If you want to get swanky with it, you can choose the heritage starter kit, which features a leather-wrapped and metal case that will be with you for years to come ($65). Each kit comes with a vessel that can be refilled with a new deodorant stick when you run out. Plus, there's multiple scent options to choose from, so you can really make it your own.
Type: Stick | Scent: 4 | Size: 2.5 ounces
Best Skincare-Infused: Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant
What We Love: It smooths out bumps and uneven skin tone under the arms.
What We Don't Love: It takes more than a few minutes to dry completely on the skin.
If you struggle with bumps, spots, or even acne underneath your arms, this AHA-packed formula will be your holy grail. AHA stands for alpha hydroxy acids, and they work by exfoliating your skin as well as wiping out dullness and discoloration. A lot of the ingredients found in this Kosas Chemistry formula, like mandelic acid, are also found in your favorite facial skincare products. However, since this tube also includes shikimic acid, it'll also keep you odor-free. And yup, it's aluminum-free.
Type: Gel | Scent Options: 2 | Size: 2.4 ounces
Also available at Kosas.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Each & Every Natural Deodorant
What We Love: There are lots of unique scent options.
What We Don't Love: The scents are made with essential oils, which may be irritating to some users.
Sensitive skin sufferers listen up: this deodorant is aluminum, gluten, paraben, and baking soda-free. What's actually in it you ask? Tapioca starch to absorb wetness and magnesium to curb odor. Plus, essential oil blends for unique fragrance options, like cedar & vanilla or citrus & vetiver. There is also a fragrance-free option. The sustainable packaging is made from sugar cane so it's biodegradable.
Type: Stick | Scent Options:10 | Size: 2.5 ounces
Also available at Each & Every.
Best Scent: Papr All-Natural Deodorant
What We Love: The container is made of paper and completely recyclable.
What We Don't Love: It feels sticky upon first contact.
With notes of pink grapefruit essential oils, the scent of the Bright Shiny Morning natural deodorant from Papr will wake you up the second you put it on. Papr deodorants have just eight ingredients total, and each one of them serves a purpose to help keep you dry and odor-free. Plus, the entire packaging is biodegradable and plastic-free thanks to the use of, you guessed it, paper.
Type: Stick | Scent Options: 6 | Size: 2.65 ounces
Also available at Paper Cosmetics.
Best Without Baking Soda: Bite Refillable Deodorant
What We Love: The sleek, reusable metal case.
What We Don't Love: When you order on the Bite website, you are automatically signed up for a refill subscription.
Baking soda, a common ingredient in natural deodorant for its odor absorbing properties, can irritate sensitive skin. Instead, Bite uses ozokerite, which is a vegan mineral wax that helps keep you stink-free in a gentler formula. But I have to admit, awesome ingredients aside, the aesthetics of the metal packaging is what drew me to this brand. The metallic cases are so cute and pleasing to the eye. It's the cherry on top of a cruelty-free, all-natural product.
Type: Stick | Scent Options: 4 | Size: 2.1 ounces
Also available at Bite.
Best for Workouts: Boscia Prebiotic + Probiotic Freshening All-Over Body Deodorant
What We Love: The ingredients shore up your skin's microbiome as it combats odor and wetness.
What We Don't Love: The price is high for the size.
We know about how great pre- and probiotics are for our gut health, but did you know they can do wonders for the skin too? The "good" bacteria strengthens your complexion and helps to protect it from damage caused by the sun, pollution, and "bad" bacteria. The lemon oil adds a subtle fresh, citrus scent. This deodorant pulls double duty by also working as an anti-chafe balm for thighs or anywhere else you need a smooth glide.
Type: Squeeze tube | Scent Options: 1 | Size: 2 ounces
Also available at Dermstore.
Best Travel Size: Myro Plant Powered Deodorant
What We Love: A refillable case helps cut plastic waste by 50% with each order.
What We Don't Love: The cap can be difficult to open.
The two ounce Myro deodorant is TSA compliant and slides easily into any carry-on bag or backpack in a sturdy case that won't get wrecked in transit. Purchase the starter kit for just $18, and then continue to purchase refill pods to cut down on plastic waste. If the container ever gets gunky, you can actually put it in the dishwasher to get it looking brand new again. Ingredients like probiotics and sage help neutralize bacteria and odor naturally. And the scent combos are as sophisticated as your favorite perfume, like Chill Wave with notes of cucumber, jasmine, and spearmint, or Pillow Talk with violet, ylang ylang, and amyris.
Type: Stick | Scent Options: 9 | Size: 2 ounces
Also available at Myro.
What to Look For
Ingredients
Dr. Marcus is a fan of many of the ingredients mentioned above, like arrowroot and cornstarch, which she says are "very absorbent and help to decrease moisture and therefore odor from sweat." More ingredients to look out for include aloe leaf juice to discourage bacterial growth or glycerin and shea butter that are soothing to the skin, Dr. Marcus says.
"There has also been a recent trend of using glycolic acid to reduce underarm odor," says Dr. Marcus. "This works by lowering the pH on the skin and creating a hostile environment for bacteria." As an added bonus, glycolic acid also exfoliates the skin, which can help treat hyperpigmentation and ingrown hairs. However, as the armpit skin is highly sensitive, be careful not to overdo it. This means you may not be able to reapply your favorite product more than once a day.
Baking soda is commonly found in natural deodorants products, as it does function to absorb sweat as it happens. "However, sweat is still produced, providing fertile ground for bacteria, and therefore odor, so deodorants without antiperspirants tend to be less effective," Dr. Marcus explains. Many natural deodorants also make use of essential oils to mask odor.
As mentioned above, deodorants work to mask odors and not prohibit sweating, whereas antiperspirants actually block sweat from leaving your pores. Therefore, if you're "still sweating but you don't have body odor, then technically the deodorant is doing its job," says Dr. Marcus.
Application
Stick deodorants are still the most common method, especially in the natural category. There are a few brands that sell them cream formulas, in jars and you use your fingers to apply, or squeeze tubes. And others that offer a more gel-like formula. Depending on your preferences, a clear, gel deodorant may help you avoid smudges and white marks on clothing, but take longer to fully dry after application.
Your Questions, Answered
Are natural deodorants safe?
Dr. Marcus notes that for the most part, natural deodorants are safe. "Although they do have a very pleasing smell, essential oils and other botanical ingredients are common culprits behind irritant contact dermatitis," she says. So make sure you're checking for skin irritants when switching over to a natural deodorant, and pay careful attention to the ingredients list if you already know you're irritated by certain additives.
How long does it take to adjust to natural deodorant?
There is no science behind this answer, explains Dr. Marcus, as everybody sweats a different amount and reacts differently to new products. "Anecdotally, some people report that they sweat more and smell worse for three or four weeks after switching from traditional antiperspirant to natural deodorant," says Dr. Marcus. "An adjustment period seems plausible when thinking about how homeostasis works. However, this is not scientific fact." Stick with it for at least a month before deciding if that deodorant (or aluminum-free products in general) are right for you, unless you notice redness or rash or major irritation—then stop immediately. Natural deodorants aren't one formula fits all and adjusting to the wetness that comes from sweating may take some time to get used to.