We Tested 13 Makeup Sponges—These 5 Are the Best

Best Overall: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Makeup Sponge 100

Also available at Fenty Beauty and Ulta

What We Love: The unique shape makes applying makeup all over the face easier—and smoother—than ever.

What We Don't Love: The porous design seems to soak in more product than other firmer sponges.

Beloved by our testers—not to mention over 65,000 Sephora shoppers—the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Makeup Sponge 100 is a flat-sided teardrop makeup sponge that can be used for various applications, including foundation, blush, and under-eye concealer. The latex-free sponge is designed to be a "triple threat" for applying liquid, cream, and powder foundations anywhere and everywhere on the face.

When our reviewers put this makeup sponge to the test, they loved how light and airy it was, which made blending makeup a breeze. Additionally, they were enamored with the unique shape. Given many makeup sponges are round tear drops or angular wedges, this three-sides sponge was found to be quite innovative, with a large round side for coverage, a smaller flat side for precise application (like contouring), and an even smaller tip for targeting the under-eye area. "I love the flat shape and narrow edge at the end," one reviewer says. "It's very unique and makes makeup easy to apply."

Despite being a porous sponge, our testers found that this three-sided sponge was particularly easy to clean. Simply run it under water and the product came right out.

Material: Latex-free sponge | Shape: 3-sided teardrop | Foundation Type: Liquid, cream, or powder | Size: Smaller than an egg