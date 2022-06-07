We Tested 13 Makeup Sponges—These 5 Are the Best
Once upon a time, makeup sponges were a newfangled beauty tool that had very few options to choose from—and confusion about how to use them. (Psst…Most brands work best when the sponge is damp.) Now there are dozens of designs on the market, however, like most products, not every makeup sponge is cut out for the job. With that in mind, we had a group of 11 testers set out on a mission to uncover the best makeup sponges of 2022. Given beautyblender is the classic, cult-favorite sponge that all other sponges are based on, their mission was to discover the lesser-known makeup sponges worth incorporating into your routine.
First things first, our testers researched the top-rated makeup sponges to confirm the initial pool of contestants. After a week of research, they came up with 13 sponges. To determine the effectiveness of each sponge, they tested each one with a variety of makeup products to analyze how well they apply makeup, what types of makeup they work best with, how much product they waste (based on absorption), and how easy they are to clean. After conducting all their research, they narrowed the pool down to the five best makeup sponges, with the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Makeup Sponge 100 coming out on top.
The Winners
- Best Overall: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Makeup Sponge 100
- Best Value: Essence Makeup & Baking Sponge
- Best Silicone: Ulta Fingerprint Silicone Blender
- Best for Foundation: L'Oreal Infallible Blend Artist Foundation Blender
- Best for Setting: Beauty Bakerie Organic Blending Eggs
Best Overall: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Makeup Sponge 100
Also available at Fenty Beauty and Ulta
What We Love: The unique shape makes applying makeup all over the face easier—and smoother—than ever.
What We Don't Love: The porous design seems to soak in more product than other firmer sponges.
Beloved by our testers—not to mention over 65,000 Sephora shoppers—the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Makeup Sponge 100 is a flat-sided teardrop makeup sponge that can be used for various applications, including foundation, blush, and under-eye concealer. The latex-free sponge is designed to be a "triple threat" for applying liquid, cream, and powder foundations anywhere and everywhere on the face.
When our reviewers put this makeup sponge to the test, they loved how light and airy it was, which made blending makeup a breeze. Additionally, they were enamored with the unique shape. Given many makeup sponges are round tear drops or angular wedges, this three-sides sponge was found to be quite innovative, with a large round side for coverage, a smaller flat side for precise application (like contouring), and an even smaller tip for targeting the under-eye area. "I love the flat shape and narrow edge at the end," one reviewer says. "It's very unique and makes makeup easy to apply."
Despite being a porous sponge, our testers found that this three-sided sponge was particularly easy to clean. Simply run it under water and the product came right out.
Material: Latex-free sponge | Shape: 3-sided teardrop | Foundation Type: Liquid, cream, or powder | Size: Smaller than an egg
Best Value: Essence Makeup & Baking Sponge
Also available at Essence Makeup
What We Love: It's affordable and it gets the job done flawlessly.
What We Don't Love: This is a firmer, denser sponge than some others on our list.
Speaking of affordable makeup sponges, our testers deemed the Essence Makeup & Baking Sponge to be the very best value.
"It's a dome shape with an angled side; it applied my foundation very well and it didn't transfer onto the sponge, nor did it absorb too much—all the product made it to my face," our reviewer shares. And for just $6 that's quite a feat.
Logistically, this pale pink makeup sponge has a classic shape—a wide bottom that tapers into a sharp point at the top. "The very wide bottom helped to apply foundation quickly and efficiently on large areas of the face," our reviewer says.
While on the topic, it's worth noting that it gets even wider than it looks in the packaging, for it nearly doubles in size when wet. "This is a great sponge," our reviewer says. "It didn't soak up my product and it blended quickly into my skin. It gets huge when damp, it bounces nicely when applying, and the angled size is great for getting smaller areas of your face. Overall, I would use this sponge on the daily."
Material: Dense foam | Shape: Teardrop | Foundation Type: Liquid, cream, or powder | Size: Smaller than an egg
Best Silicone: Ulta Fingerprint Silicone Blender
What We Love: This flat teardrop makeup sponge works well to apply liquid and cream makeup products anywhere on the face—and since it's made of silicone, it's particularly easy to clean.
What We Don't Love: It can't be used with powder.
Designed with fingerprint-like ridges, you might not think that this makeup sponge would apply product smoothly but our reviewers proved otherwise. "This sponge performed very well, giving full coverage of foundation," one tester says. Plus, since it's not porous, they found it to be very easy to clean. Simply running it under the faucet and wiping it off with a towel makes it look like new.
Described as a "flat, oval-like leaf," this sponge features a slightly tapered design that makes it easy to apply foundation, concealer, and cream contour, alike. The flat teardrop shape can be used from either end. Where the fuller end works well for covering larger areas of the face, the smaller point works well to cater to the creases around the nose and below the eyes. One thing to note is that, since it's not porous, it doesn't work well with powder formulas, as the powder won't stick. That said, this makeup sponge is best for liquid and cream makeup products.
Material: Silicone | Shape: Flat Teardrop | Foundation Type: Liquid and cream | Size: Smaller than an egg
Best for Foundation: L'Oreal Infallible Blend Artist Foundation Blender
Also available at Target
What We Love: The size and shape make this blender very user-friendly.
What We Don't Love: It applied the makeup evenly but was difficult to build up the coverage.
Here we have an hourglass shaped hot pink sponge that almost looks like a cinched beautyblender. Made of plush foam, the makeup sponge is lightweight and works well to apply a variety of products. Although it's recommended for liquid and cream makeup, given the slightly tapered tip, it can be used to set powder, too.
"It's the goldilocks of beauty blenders," one of our reviewers says. "It feels soft and bouncy—but not too bouncy."
Unlike a beautyblender, this makeup sponge is designed to be used dry. Still, our reviewer tested it under multiple circumstances. "It's feels slightly rougher when dry but fairly soft when damp," she says, noting that despite the textural differences, it never feels rough on the skin.
What's interesting about this makeup sponge is that even though it's denser in nature, our reviewer found that it doesn't work well for heavier coverage applications. If your goal is a light, more natural-looking finish, however, they found it to be a great option—especially given the drugstore price.
Plus, it's easy to clean! "Outside of that, it's a no-fuss blender that does what you'd expect," our reviewer says.
Material: Plush foam | Shape: Hourglass teardrop | Foundation Type: Liquid and Cream | Size: Smaller than an egg
Best for Setting: Beauty Bakerie Organic Blending Eggs
Also available at Amazon
What We Love: The size of the sponge covers a larger surface area and feels soft on the face.
What We Don't Love: While a great value, we do wish you could buy a single blender, instead of a set of six.
Another great value? This set of six makeup sponges from Beauty Bakerie. Designed with the classic beautyblender shape in mind, these sponges are nothing short off a bargain dupe—especially since you get multiple for less than the price of one beautyblender.
"The shape is very similar to a beautyblender, but the rounded side is a bit more square," our reviewer says. "It gets really big when dipped in water, which is great for covering a lot of surface area. The other side is great for getting under your eyes and around your nose."
Although it expands in water, this sponge doesn't get airier in the process. "This is a very dense sponge," our reviewer says. "It feels heavier than a beautyblender, but still feels extremely soft and bouncy against the skin."
Most importantly, it does what it claims to do. "The foundation applies very smoothly and evenly with this sponge," our reviewer says. "It covers a lot of surface area, so application is quick and easy. The only downside is that it seems to absorb a ton of product when in use. This is probably because it is much denser than other picks."
Given the level of absorption, our reviewer was surprised to find this sponge easy to clean. That said, she reveals that it's difficult to clean it entirely. "The product washed out, but you could still see a stain of the foundation on the bottom," she admits.
At the end of the day, the best thing about this makeup sponge is the fact that it comes in a set. "Overall, I like this product, but do not feel like it is very unique," our reviewer shares. "I would use it for foundation, but would choose something a bit lighter like the beautyblender for everyday use."
Material: Latex-free sponge | Shape: Teardrop/Egg | Foundation Type: Liquid, cream, or powder | Size: Smaller than an egg (when dry)
Our Testing Process
Our testers spent a week researching the most popular (and most unique) makeup sponges on the market. In doing so, they were able to curate a pool of 13 makeup sponges to put to the test. To determine the effectiveness of each makeup sponge, our testers analyzed their material, the type of foundation they're meant to be used with, their size, and how easy they are to clean. Then, they rated each makeup sponge on a scale of 1 to 5 for three categories: absorption, application, and ease of cleaning. By taking everything into account, our testers were able to whittle down the initial selection of makeup sponges to uncover the five best makeup sponges of 2022.
What to Keep in Mind
Material
The material that a makeup sponge is made out of matters because it not only impacts how smoothly it applies makeup, but how much foundation, concealer, or cream blush it absorbs in the process, too. Generally speaking, silicone makeup sponges absorb the least amount of product (if any at all) given they're not porous. That said, foam makeup sponges tend to be the lightest weight and, as such, are able to deliver the most natural-looking airbrushed finish.
Foundation Type
Nine times out of 10, makeup sponges are designed to be used with liquid or cream formulas, as they make blending them in easier than ever. That said, some sponges work well to "bake" powder under the eyes. If your goal is to find a makeup sponge for the latter, those with flat edges tend to work best, as the edges make it easier to apply makeup into the tight corners under the eyes.
Size
The size of your makeup sponge determines 1) how quickly you'll be able to apply your makeup and 2) where you can apply your makeup. While larger makeup sponges are great for applying makeup to the forehead, cheeks, and chin, they don't work as well for tight corners around the eyes. Because of this, many makeup sponges come in multiple sizes so that you can cater to the part of your face you're hoping to use it on. Or have different shapes, rather than a uniform oval, to fit into smaller and larger areas with the same sponge.
Your Questions, Answered
What is the correct way to apply makeup with a sponge?
Thanks to a certain cult-favorite makeup sponge that's designed to be used wet, many people assume that the best way to apply makeup with a sponge is to start by holding it under a faucet. Check the instructions for the sponge you buy: most brands will indicate if a wet or dry application method is best.
TikTok sensation, Rose Siard, also says that freshly-soaked makeup sponges sometimes are to blame for patchy, separated foundation. With that (and other foundation application mistakes) in mind, she created a series dedicated to teaching people how to apply their foundation correctly. When it comes to using a makeup sponge, she says to use it dry or get it wet during your evening skincare routine and let it dry down overnight. Then, when using it to apply your makeup, dab—don't swipe—your foundation on.
How do I clean a makeup sponge?
Since makeup sponges are designed to absorb water, they can sometimes absorb a bunch of foundation (or whatever makeup you're using with them), too. As a result, they can often seem tricky to clean. But don't stress. InStyle created a video dedicated to the topic. For starters, former InStyle Beauty Editor, Dianna Mazzone, says to always dry clean your makeup sponge after each use. This means rubbing any excess product off onto a washcloth or paper towel. Then, a couple of times per week, give your sponge a deep clean with baby shampoo or a dedicated makeup sponge or brush cleaner. And whatever you do, after giving your sponge a bath, don't toss it into a cramped makeup bag or closed drawer. Instead, allow it to air out to prevent mold from growing. Your skin will thank you.
