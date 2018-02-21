6 Lighting Options to Help You Apply Makeup Like a Pro

Alexis Bennett
Feb 20, 2018

It doesn't matter how many YouTube tutorials you watch to master the art of contouring or creating evenly winged eyes. If your lighting is off, you more than likely won't get camera-ready results. In order to create a flawless finish, you'll need toss out any unflattering lighting and ensure you're working in conditions that offer the best brilliance.

We've gathered our favorite tools that will give the dimmest areas picture-perfect lighting. From cell phone cases to elegant vanities, there are more ways than one to get flawlessly even coverage with every swipe. Scroll down to discover six lighting options that will change your makeup game.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Impressions Vanity Company Hollywood Glow Vanity Mirror

Give your vanity table the ultimate glamorous makeover with this chic mirror. It includes ten bulbs that are available with clear or frosted tints, plus a dimmer option to help perfect your makeup application.

2 of 6 Courtesy

LuMee Case

Keep perfect lighting at the tips of your fingers with the LuMee Case. Its LED bulbs create a soft flattering glow, which comes in handy for illuminating photo and video selfies in poorly lit places, and it's available in a variety of different sizes for your iPhone.

3 of 6 Courtesy

GE Reveal 75-Watt Energy Efficient Halogen Light Bulb

While natural daylight is the best option for applying makeup, if you're not lucky enough to have a sun-drenched room it's easy to replace all bulbs with the GE Reveal. Say goodbye to dull unflattering lights and swap in these halogen bulbs, which mimic the pure rays of the sun.

4 of 6 Courtesy

OttLite Natural Makeup Mirror

Get the perfect lighting at your desk with this 5x magnification dual-sided mirror. There are two light panels with natural illumination that will help you flawlessly dust on the rouge at any time of the day.

5 of 6 Courtesy

Glamcor Tec Multimedia Extreme with Selfie Function

It's no surprise that celebrity makeup artists are obsessed with this game-changing light. Not only does it offer adjustable, flattering lighting, it's also easy to pack up and travel with.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Jerdon HL88CLD LED Lighted Direct Wire Wall Mount Makeup Mirror

Add photo-ready lighting to your bathroom's amenities with this mounted swiveled mirror that offers 8x magnification, as well as a lights on the circumference. 

