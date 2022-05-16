The Best Hot Air Brushes for a Smooth, Shiny At-Home Blowout

Best Overall: Hot Tools One-Step Dryer

Also available at Hot Tools or Bed Bath & Beyond

What We Love: It boasts high heat, meaning a much faster drying time.

What We Don't Love: You need to be careful about potentially damaging your hair—quick passes through each strand should mitigate the damage.

It's hard to go wrong with a classic Hot Tools product. Our testers rated this hot air brush the highest of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and high heat. "I liked this one because of how it seemed to get really hot, but I wasn't fearful of my hair getting damaged," explains one tester. Because of the high heat, testers were able to dry their hair faster than other products they tested. "This hot air brush is noticeably hotter than the other tools I've tested, and dried the soaked section of hair with only five passes of the brush," says another tester.

Our testers also enjoyed how easy this brush was to maneuver around their head, thanks to the tangle-free swivel cord. "The grip feels comfortable (due to the handle's softer texture) and the super quick dry time makes me think it won't be tiring to dry my entire head," explains one tester.

Paul Cucinello, a celebrity hairstylist and founder of Cucinello Beauty, has relied on Hot Tools for years, and wasn't surprised by how much he liked their One Step Dryer. "The simplicity of its design and straightforward instructions make this one a no-brainer," he says. "It also comes with detachable, interchangeable brush attachments which give tons of versatility and makes cleaning out the brush heads super easy."

An added bonus to this Hot Tools product are the attachable heads you can purchase separately. The device comes with the oval round brush in a size 2.8", but you can purchase other attachments for different blowout looks, including the 1.5" attachment, 2.4" attachment, or the Paddle One Step.

Size of Brush Head: 2.8" | Number of Heat Settings: One | Weight: 1.78 lb