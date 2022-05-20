We Tested 15 Makeup Brushes for Foundation, These Are the Top 5

Best Overall: Lune+Aster Foundation Brush

Also available at Blue Mercury

What We Love: This makeup brush can be used with a variety of foundation formulas.

What We Don't Love: The dense brush is better suited for fuller coverage application.

Allow us to introduce you to the clear winner of our search for the best foundation makeup brushes of 2022. What sets this short, thick-handled, densely-bristled brush out is the fact that it's designed to be used with liquid, stick, and powder foundations. Beyond its versatile use, our tester loves how it applies foundation. "It felt extremely smooth and quick," she says. My foundation blended evenly and melted into my skin. Though small, this got into all of the grooves of my face and made my skin look amazing without streaks or blotches."

Logistically, the brush is made with synthetic bristles, so it's an entirely vegan makeup brush option. Despite being synthetic, though, our reviewer found the bristles to be incredibly soft. "They are definitely not harsh or stiff on the skin," she says.

Speaking of the bristles, they're designed with an angle to make foundation application a breeze. "The bristles are short and densely packed and on an angle to get into the contours of your face," our reviewer says. "The short handle makes it easy to apply pressure and get an even look."

Additionally, thanks to the short bristles, this makeup brush is extremely easy to clean, as the product doesn't have very far to sink into. "The product squeezes right out of the short bristles, making the process very quick," our reviewer reveals.

All in all, it earns a resounding A+ from us.

Bristle: Synthetic | Shape: Angled | Foundation Type: Liquid, Stick, Powder | Cruelty-Free: Yes