The 10 Best Epilators for Smooth Skin from Head to Toe
When it comes to hair removal, there are tons of different routes you can go, but using an epilator is probably one method you've never thought to try, or maybe something you've never even heard of. An epilator is basically an electrical device with tiny rotating tweezers and since it removes hair from the root rather than just trimming it, it's actually a great option for those who don't like to shave every day but don't want the mess of waxing, either. It's one of those meet-in-the-middle solutions you'll be happy you tried.
If you're new to epilating, though, it can be quite an intimidating process, especially when it comes to determining what epilator to buy. That's why we researched the best epilators on the market for seamless, pain-free hair removal and silky smooth legs, arms, bikini lines, and more. To put together this list, we looked at each epilator's head, tweezers, speed settings and power source. The Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-579 Wet & Dry Epilator is a particularly great choice no matter your experience level because it comes with tons of extra attachments and features a wide head for fast yet precise epilation.
Ahead, find the best epilators you can buy, stat.
- Best Overall: Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-579 Wet & Dry Epilator
- Best Value: Remington Smooth & Silky Deluxe Epilator
- Best Splurge: Braun Silk-épil 9 9-030 with Flexible Head
- Best for Face and Upper Lip: Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover
- Best for Travel: Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover
- Best for Bikini: Epilady Speed Corded Epilator
- Best for Legs: Emjoi AP-18 Emagine Dual Opposed 72 Tweezer Head Epilator
- Best for Underarms: Panasonic Cordless Shaver Epilator
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Philips Beauty Satinelle Epilator
- Best for Beginners: Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator
Best Overall: Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-579 Wet & Dry Epilator
What We Love: It comes with multiple attachments and the tweezer head is very wide.
What We Don't Love: It's expensive.
This epilator is not for the faint of heart. If you're looking for a device that takes the thinking out of hair removal, this one's for you. The head of the epilator (where the tweezers are placed) is wider than other devices. This means you're covering more surface area with each pass. To make it even easier to use, the tweezers are wider, longer, and deeper to reach those short, stubby strands and there are two different speed settings. The epilator can also be used wet or dry so you can easily handle it in the shower or bath for a more comfortable process. But the best and most exciting part about this epilator is all the extras. You'll get a shaver head (just in case), a trimmer, a massager, and two exfoliating brushes, so you can swap the head of your epilator whenever you please.
Speed Settings: 2 | Type: Corded | Run Time: 50 minutes
Best Value: Remington Smooth & Silky Deluxe Rechargeable Epilator
What We Love: It features 40 tweezers for quick hair removal and it's gentle on the skin.
What We Don't Love: We wish the run time was longer.
So, you're not sure if you want to truly commit to epilating and investing in an expensive device. No problem. This wallet-friendly epilator delivers all the essentials without breaking the bank. It removes hair with 40 tweezers at a time, at two different speeds, and is able to be used on wet or dry skin. The head of the epilator pivots as you move so it stays close to the skin to avoid that hair-yanking feeling we're all trying to avoid. And if your skin needs some relief post-epilation, attach the massaging cap infused with aloe vera to soothe and calm redness. But rest assured, redness is completely normal and nothing to worry about.
Speed Settings: 2 | Type: Battery-operated | Run Time: Less than 30 minutes
Best Splurge: Braun Silk-épil 9 9-030 with Flexible Head
What We Love: It uses innovative technology to apply just the right amount of pressure.
What We Don't Love: It works best on dry skin.
If you're willing to splurge a little for luxuriously smooth, hairless skin, this 3-in-1 device has your name on it. It features three interchangeable heads, so you can easily switch between a razor, a trimmer, and an epilator. Plus, it includes an exfoliating brush head to make your skin even softer. We're especially fans of the epilator head as it is the world's first fully flexible head and it will effortlessly adapt to the contours of your body. The device also uses the brand's signature SensoSmart technology, which prevents you from pushing too hard or applying too much pressure. It has two different speeds, an anti-slip handle, and built-in smart light to reveal the finest of hairs. The high-tech features and versatility make it definitely worth the price tag.
Speed Settings: 2 | Type: Battery-operated | Run Time: 50 minutes
Best for Face and Upper Lip: Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover
What We Love: It efficiently removes peach fuzz and facial hair and the hair stays away for weeks.
What We Don't Love: It can be difficult to aim.
When it comes to facial hair removal, you need something gentle that won't irritate or inflame the skin. While not technically an epilator, this handy little tool mimics the process of threading and grabs even the tiniest peach-fuzz hairs without snagging. The coiled middle grabs a hold of hairs and pulls them out by the root, so you don't have to worry about stubble coming back the next day. And even though we recommend it for your upper lip, it can be used all over the face. Although, we would suggest using another method to touch up your brows. The best part is, you don't need an outlet or charger to use it. Simply put it in your makeup bag and touch up on the go.
Speed Settings: None | Type: Manual | Run Time: N/A
Best for Travel: Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover
What We Love: It's quick, painless, and portable.
What We Don't Love: It has to be used more frequently than other models.
This tiny little device is travel-friendly, affordable, and efficient, what's more to love? It painlessly removes hair in less than five minutes by microscopically paring it down through a spinning head. Its petite design makes it ideal for facial hair or taking it on-the-go and it works on all hair types, from thick and coarse to fine. It's also dermatologist-approved and hypoallergenic, so it's suitable for sensitive skin types and won't cause any irritation. Just gently press the head of the unit flat against your skin and make sure not to use it at an angle. Note: it is normal for the device to get warm as it works its magic.
Speed Settings: Battery-operated | Type: Battery-operated | Run Time: 3 hours
Best for Bikini: Epilady Speed Corded Epilator
What We Love: It has a petite design and doesn't cause redness or irritation.
What We Don't Love: It doesn't work as well on thick, coarse hair.
We don't know about you, but those who can actually shave their bikini line without getting bumps and burns are simply blessed. Thankfully for those of us who weren't given that gift, there's this bikini-appropriate epilator from Epilady. It's the perfect size for cleaning up the bikini line and moving across all the curves and contours of that delicate area. This dual-speed epilator has 40 rotating disks to deliver 31,000 tweezes per minute and grab the finest and shortest hairs (so you can even use it on regrowth). Not to mention that it keeps you hair-free for up to four weeks.
Speed Settings: 2 | Type: Corded | Run Time: 60+ minutes
Best for Legs: Emjoi AP-18 Emagine Dual Opposed 72 Tweezer Head Epilator
What We Love: It prevents ingrowns and it works very quickly.
What We Don't Love: It's pretty large.
Areas with lots of hair like the legs might need a mighty epilator like this one from Emjoi to completely remove the follicle from the root. Offering a 72-tweezer epilation and a two-speed design, this high-powered device gets rid of unwanted facial and body hair in one sweep and minimizes the chances of lingering stragglers. It also eliminates pain, irritation, and ingrown hairs thanks to its gentle, dual-disc head, which glides across the skin instead of pulling at it.
Speed Settings: 2 | Type: Corded | Run Time: 50-60 minutes
Best for Underarms: Panasonic Cordless Shaver Epilator
What We Love: It comes with multiple caps and has three different speeds.
What We Don't Love: It takes a while to charge and can be hard to clean.
Not every epilator handles the underarms with the same tenderness and care as this Panasonic model does. Between its dual-disc head, three speed settings, and 60 rotating tweezers, this cordless epilator is able to pluck the shortest, most hard-to-reach hairs with ease while its sensitive skin cap protects your skin from irritation for a targeted epilation. It also has a flexible pivoting design that moves with the contour of your armpit and an LED light feature to light the way, leaving no hairs behind. Feel free to use its trimmer attachment on other sensitive areas like the bikini line as well.
Speed Settings: 3 | Type: Battery-powered | Run Time: 30 minutes
Best for Sensitive Skin: Philips Beauty Satinelle Epilator
What We Love: It's very comfortable to hold and the results last for up to three weeks.
What We Don't Love: It requires multiple passes.
This travel-friendly epilator from Phillips is as gentle as it is cute. It treats sensitive skin areas with the utmost care with hygienic discs and a cap for delicate areas, which keeps irritation at bay while precisely removing hair. Since it has two speed settings, you're able to switch between thicker and thinner hair areas with the click of a button, making your grooming routine a breeze. It also has an ergonomic grip, so you won't have to worry about it slipping.
Speed Settings: 2 | Type: Corded | Run Time: 40 minutes
Best for Beginners: Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator
What We Love: It's easy to use and includes multiple caps.
What We Don't Love: The tweezers can dull with time.
Dipping your toes into the epilator pool isn't scary when you've got a gentle, all-in-one model like the Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator. This beginner-friendly epilator contours to your body and uses a high-frequency pulsation and innovative micro-grip tweezer technology to precisely remove every hair in its path and reduce pain. Plus, its SensoSmart sensor prevents you from pushing too hard. It also takes the guesswork out of the process with its four attachment heads that cover everything from shaving and trimming to massaging and sensitive skin areas. All you need to do is make sure that it's charged.
Speed Settings: 2 | Type: Battery-powered | Run Time: 30 minutes
What to Keep in Mind
Rotating Head
Most epilators have heads that rotate and flex to the contours of your body, which helps you get hard-to-reach hairs and tricky areas like the underarms. Keep an eye out for this type of head as it will offer more control, less irritation, and more effective hair removal.
Tweezers
You'll want to take a look at how many tweezers are inside the epilator. Epilating larger skin areas like the arms and legs will be easier and faster with a device that has more tweezers, but it may also create more pain if you have sensitive skin. You should also look for tweezers that are wide and long as they will have a better chance at getting in deep as well as reaching short, stubby strands.
Features
Certain models come with special features and attachment heads that help reduce pain in sensitive skin areas, like the underarms and bikini area, which is great for those who are prone to irritation and redness. Look for an epilator with replaceable heads, various speed settings, massage modes, and other features if you want to get the most bang for your buck. Plus, various speed settings allow you to tackle thicker hair and can even help reduce coarseness over time.
Wet/Dry Use
Epilators that have both wet and dry functionality are ideal as they offer more versatility and use. Whether you're planning on using your epilator in the shower or out of it, you'll also want to make sure that you've chosen an epilator with an ergonomic, slip-proof grip for a more controlled and precise glide.
Your Questions, Answered
How do epilators work?
Epilators work by removing hair from the root using dozens of rotating tweezer heads. They essentially pluck dozens of hairs at once — even those small, fine hairs that are hard to reach. Unlike shaving, which simply cuts hair from above the skin surface, epilators pull the entire hair out from the root so you likely won't see hair grow back for a few weeks.
How do you safely use an epilator?
Epilators are relatively simple to use. Instead of pressing it against your skin like you would a razor, just hold the device at a 90-degree angle and slowly glide it against your skin in the direction of your hair growth. When you're done, finish up with a soothing body lotion. Dr. Ava Shamban, a Beverly Hills-based, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, recommends using "a light physical or enzymatic exfoliation the day of the treatment to ensure that dead skin cells, excess sebum or build up is broken down and the pathway is clear." She also advises cleaning the device after using it and waiting till hair has returned to 1/8 inch before epilating again.
Does epilating hurt?
Like with waxing, the amount of ouch you feel truly depends on your pain tolerance. If plucking one hair is too much to stomach, you might want to choose another option. Otherwise, it's worth a shot for longer-lasting results. "Minimal discomfort is the best way to describe it," says Dr. Shamban. "It feels like a minor and momentary "zing" to the area that dissipates as soon as you move the roller to the next area. It should not be painful - certainly no more so than tweezing or waxing." Plus, the longer and more frequently you epilate, the higher your pain tolerance will be.