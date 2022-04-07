Best Overall: Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-579 Wet & Dry Epilator

What We Love: It comes with multiple attachments and the tweezer head is very wide.

What We Don't Love: It's expensive.

This epilator is not for the faint of heart. If you're looking for a device that takes the thinking out of hair removal, this one's for you. The head of the epilator (where the tweezers are placed) is wider than other devices. This means you're covering more surface area with each pass. To make it even easier to use, the tweezers are wider, longer, and deeper to reach those short, stubby strands and there are two different speed settings. The epilator can also be used wet or dry so you can easily handle it in the shower or bath for a more comfortable process. But the best and most exciting part about this epilator is all the extras. You'll get a shaver head (just in case), a trimmer, a massager, and two exfoliating brushes, so you can swap the head of your epilator whenever you please.

Speed Settings: 2 | Type: Corded | Run Time: 50 minutes