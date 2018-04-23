10 of the Best Green Beauty Products You Can Find at the Drugstore

It's true: Clean beauty products don't have to be expensive. 

Erin Lukas
Apr 23, 2018 @ 11:00 am

Anytime something is labeled as 100-percent natural, organic, cruelty-free, or locally-sourced, it's automatically assumed that it has to be expensive. 

With the increasing demand for clean products, having a green beauty routine no longer means making a trip to a health store and spending your whole paycheck on whatever small-batch (and often pricey) products they might have there. Whether you're trying to reduce waste by using shampoo that comes in a 100-percent recycled bottle, or want to switch to a non-toxic mascara, you can find all of these products and more at your favorite drugstore. 

Ahead, we have our 10 favorite affordable green beauty products that you can pick up on any drugstore run. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Weleda Skin Food Cream

This cult favorite multi-purpose cream is super thick, uber-moisturizing, and completely natural. Slather it on your face, or any rough spots that need extra hydration like your elbows or hands. It leaves skin glowing, not greasy. 

2 of 10 Courtesy

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 

This dense shea butter, coconut oil, and neem oil smoothie hydrates curls so that they're soft and defined. Work it through wet hair before styling, but take note that a little product goes a long way. 

3 of 10 Courtesy

Pixi Skintreats Glow Tonic 

The Internet loves Pixi's toner because it gently exfoliates and gives skin a healthy glow in a single step. Its salicylic and glycolic acid blend clears dead skin cells; aloe vera prevents the irritation that's associated with exfoliating. 

4 of 10 Courtesy

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Matte Lip Crayon

If you love Burt's Bees' classic lip balm, upgrade the tube you have stashed in your bag with the brand's matte crayon. More pigmented than a tinted balm, it offers just as much color payoff as your favorite matte lipstick without drying out your lips. 

5 of 10 Courtesy

Pacficia Cactus Water Makeup Removing Wipes 

Sure, makeup wipes are convenient when you're too lazy to take off your makeup at the end of the day, but many leave skin feeling stripped of all moisture. That's where Pacifica's come in. They're soaked with a refreshing cactus water-based formula that gets rid of every last trace of makeup and keeps skin soft and smooth. 

6 of 10 Courtesy

Botanics Organic Facial Oil

This facial oil is your damage control the next time your skin is dry and flaky. It's infused with nourishing rosehip oil, which hydrates skin and locks in moisture.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Bare Republic Mineral Spray Vanilla Coconut SPF 50

The natural vanilla and coconut scent of Bare Republic's mineral, chemical-free spray will make you look forward to applying sunscreen every day. The SPF 50 formula's skin-boosting antioxidants are an added bonus. 

8 of 10 Courtesy

W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Pro Mascara 

Natural mascaras have a bad reputation for being flaky and sliding off lashes. W3LL PEOPLE's is an exception. Its botanical-packed formula lengthens voluminous lashes with a clump-free finish. 

9 of 10 Courtesy

Physicians Formula Vitamin C Brightening Facial Oil Stick SPF 30

Physicians Formula's solid stick offers the benefits of a facial oil's concentrated ingredients, without the greasiness. It's infused with vitamin C to treat hyperpigmentation and dark spots for a clear, even tone. 

10 of 10 Courtesy

Love Beauty & Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Blooming Color Shampoo

The M.O. of this new drugstore hair and body brand is to keep its carbon footprint as small as possible. This shampoo for color-treated hair does just that: Its bottle is made from 100-percent recycled materials and it's formulated with ethically sourced oils and extracts. 

