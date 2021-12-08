13 Beauty Tools and Gadgets Worth Gifting to Elevate Anyone's Routine
When you think about what to gift the beauty-inclined person in your life, your mind probably goes straight to a skincare or makeup product. And while their favorite serum or TikTok-viral mascara is a great gift, we recommend throwing in a beauty tool this year.
Hear us out — the amount of beauty tools available is unlimited, and adding one to a beauty routine can maximize the results of your products. They also make great gifts because they are usually the items that most people don't think they need or don't want to splurge on because they'd rather buy refills of their favorite moisturizer or foundation. However, once they get their hands on those tools, they quickly realize how effective, helpful, and luxurious they can be — like a little bit of a spa experience at home.
The best part is, you don't have to spend a ton of money to find a worthwhile tool or gadget. Ahead, we gathered the beauty tools across all different price points that make the perfect gifts. From high-tech skincare devices to makeup organizers and affordable hair styling tools, there's something for everyone.
Daily Concepts Gua Sha Jade Tool
Let's start with the basics — everyone could benefit from adding a gua sha tool in their skincare routine. There are plenty of benefits of this traditional Chinese medicine technique — like better circulation, a smoother and more sculpted complexion, and reduced signs of aging. It's also an affordable skincare tool that makes for a great stocking stuffer.
Rose Inc Cooling Spheres
Not only are these facial massagers aesthetically pleasing, but the benefits are plenty. They help soothe, de-puff, diminish under-eye circles, reduce redness, and refresh the skin with every use. Pop them in the refrigerator 30 minutes before massaging cleansed skin and enjoy the cooling benefits. It's the perfect gift on its own or as a stocking stuffer.
FaceGym Hyaluronic Acid Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool
Give the gift of glowing, hydrated, and youthful-looking skin this season with this microneedling tool. Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure that involves pricking the skin with tiny needles to stimulate collagen production, smooth out any uneven skin texture, reduce hyperpigmentation, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The FaceGym tool takes these benefits to the next level because it's infused with peptides and hyaluronic acid to simultaneously support elastin production and hydrate the skin — a universal wintertime skincare woe.
Riki Loves Riki Pretty Mirror
A lighted vanity mirror is one of those things you don't think you need until you own one and wonder how you've gone so long without one. This Riki Loves Riki Pretty Mirror isn't just any old mirror, though. It's an advanced LED mirror with Bluetooth technology, a smartphone holder, and a remote control offering a hands-free experience. It also comes with a magnifying mirror and lights with adjustable settings all around the frame to seriously elevate your beauty routine. Whether you're using it for daily makeup application, content creation, or Zoom meetings, this high-tech mid-sized mirror is worth every penny.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Don't want to splurge on a Dyson, but want a hair tool that'll offer you an effortless blowout every time? Look no further than this Revlon hairdryer. It's a fan favorite for its affordable price point and oval brush design that adds bounce and volume without feeling like an arm workout. Whoever receives this gift will appreciate you for the endless good hair days.
DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
This device is like achieving the benefits of a facial at home, no matter your skin type or skincare routine. A serum-spreader plus pore vacuum in one, it aids in product absorption while cleaning and unclogging your pores for a more visibly radiant and smooth complexion.
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
For those who want to take their facial massaging habits to the next level, this award-winning device is it. It works by gently stimulating the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrents that help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and tone. In as little as five minutes, you'll notice a more toned and sculpted complexion. Whether someone is looking to reduce the signs of aging or prevent them, you can't go wrong with this splurge-worthy gift.
Skin Gym Voda Facial Steamer
If you don't already know the benefits of steaming your face, allow us to fill you in. Steaming helps hydrate, soften, cleanse, and soothe the skin. It also promotes circulation and makes the skin more permeable, which helps with product absorption. A facial steamer is a great gift that will make every self-care Sunday a luxurious and calming experience.
Anisa Beauty Daytime Skincare Brush Collection
Think of this set as makeup brushes but for serums, moisturizers, and masks. Skincare brushes help stop the spread of bacteria caused by dipping your fingers directly into jars and make skincare application less messy and more relaxing as the soft bristles feel good against the skin.
This set comes with a cleansing brush that gently exfoliates, an angled brush that seamlessly applies creams, moisturizers, primers, and masks, and an eye treatment brush that carefully hugs the eye contour when applying creams or serums.
Dieux Skin Forever Eye Mask
While technically a skincare mask isn't a tool, the innovation and technology of these Forever Eye Masks make them a part of their own category. Founded by skincare guru and influencer Charlotte Palermino, these eye masks help eliminate waste because they are reusable, so you (or whoever you gift these to) never have to buy disposable eye patches ever again.
They also help make a habit of applying eye cream (if you don't already) because you apply them after your cream or serum for maximum absorption. You can use them every day to experience a hydrated and glowing under-eye area. The eco-conscious beauty lovers in your life will love this gift.
SolaWave Red Light Wand
Consider this red light therapy a magical wand for its ability to transform your face in as little as 14 days with consistent use. It's a lightweight and portable wand that infuses red light therapy and microcurrent energy to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and dark spots.
It's also so easy-to-use — think: similar to gua sha but with the added benefits of the light therapy. Not to mention, it warms up as you use it, offering soothing and relaxing benefits. If you need more convincing, the before and after results from people of all ages are sure to change your mind.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager
Few things feel better than a scalp massage, which is why this tool is an incredible stocking stuffer. Beyond feeling amazing, scalp massages also increases circulation and supports healthy hair growth. It's the gift that keeps on giving.
Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case Display
With over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this makeup organizer is a godsend for the person in your life who believes you can never have too much makeup or skincare — and that it's worthy of being displayed. It's a sleek acrylic case with a detachable top compartment so you can configure it for the dresser or vanity top where it'll live. Reviewers on Amazon rave about this organizer saying, "The box is sturdy, well built and it holds just about everything." Another says, "It's got room for skincare, brushes, primer, foundation, lipsticks, shadow palettes, and pencils. So neat I wish I'd gotten it sooner!"