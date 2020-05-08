15 At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices That Actually Work

Finding the right hair removal method can be a process. If you find waxing too painful and shaving too time-consuming, laser hair removal might be just what you are looking for. Not only does the treatment take little effort, but it's also the only hair removal process that will give you permanent results.

Getting laser hair removal done professionally can be quite costly and may not be an option for many of us, but there are several at-home devices that are more affordable and still effective for zapping off hair. The thought of lasering your face or body may sound scary, so we talked to two dermatologists to get the scoop on everything you need to know about at-home laser hair removal devices.

What Is Laser Hair Removal?

"Laser hair removal is a procedure in which a beam of light is used to destroy the root of the hair follicle to permanently prevent the hair from growing back," said NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD. "The beam of light is selectively absorbed by the pigment cells within the hair follicle."

While these treatments are much less painful than waxing, there can be some discomfort involved. "It feels like a snapping rubber band," dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman, MD, tells InStyle. "The more powerful the machine, the more discomfort you will feel. Some areas are more painful than others. However, it's nothing you need pain killers for." If you do feel irritation or pain, she suggests applying a cold pack to the area right after your treatment.

Keep in mind that laser hair removal doesn't work the same for everyone. "The lasers are best in treating people who have dark hair and light skin. Unfortunately, the lasers are not effective in treating gray, white, or light hair," said Dr. Zeichner, while Dr. Jaliman added, "Be aware that at-home laser hair removals are not recommended for all skin tones. Check with the company before you purchase it."

Is At-Home Laser Hair Removal Safe?

"At-home laser hair removal devices are not as potent as in-office ones and you will not get the same results. [But] they are safe if used properly and instructions are followed," said Dr. Jaliman. Like with any new skincare treatment, it's recommended to patch-test a small area of skin and wait to see if any complications arise. "Don't just start zapping your device when you take it out the box," she added. "This puts you at risk of injury or even burning yourself. Treat one area at a time and don't over-treat the same area repeatedly!"

When it comes to choosing a device, Dr. Zeichner suggests sticking to "trusted companies who have ideally published results of clinical evaluations of the devices themselves," while Dr. Jaliman recommends selecting an option that has FDA approval and good customer reviews. "Don't look for a bargain or try to skimp on price because what you pay for is what you get. A more expensive device will give better results. You want one with enough power/energy and as close to an in-office laser hair removal machine as you can get," she said.

How to Use These Devices Effectively

As for how to use these handy gadgets most efficiently, Dr. Zeichner said, "do not wax or pluck the hair, as you need the root in place as a target for the laser. Make sure that the skin is fully washed, removing any creams or cosmetics before using the laser."

"Don't laser the skin if you are tan," he added. "Extra pigment in the skin can confuse the laser beam targeting it to the skin rather than the hair follicle. This can result in inflammation, dark spots, or light spots in the skin."

Ready to try one for yourself? With these dermatologist guidelines in mind, we found 15 top-rated devices available to buy online that customers say really work.

These are the best at-home laser hair removal devices to shop now:

The Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices

Best Overall: Xsoul Hair Removal System

Painless Permanent Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

This Xsoul laser hair removal system has thousands of five-star ratings for a reason. Not only does it come equipped with 500,000 flashes (which the brand says should last you a lifetime), but it also works on both facial and body hair — so you can remove hair from head to toe with the same machine. There are five energy modes to choose from, and you can switch between automatic and manual modes to treat different areas of the body. One shopper called it the "best product I've ever bought," before adding, "If you feel like you're constantly shaving or don't want to bother with shaving in the summertime, this is the product for you! It is so easy to use and it doesn't take too much time. I used it for my whole body and let me tell you the price was worth it. I have strawberry skin (basically trapped pigment from hair follicles in the hair shaft), and now after using this you can't even tell! Definitely a game-changer!"

Best Dermatologist Pick: Tria 4X Beauty Hair Removal Laser

Hair Removal for Women and Men Permanent Painless Laser Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Zeichner recommends this Tria Hair Removal Laser because "it uses diode technology, which is the same that is used in the office. The energy, however, is lower so it can safely be used at home." The FDA-approved device has a smaller laser cap that targets hair follicles more precisely and uses less intense light emissions so it won't bother your eyes. "This works so well," raved one customer. "I've used it for six weeks and more than 75 percent of the hair is gone. Highly recommend. I found waxing to be much more uncomfortable. So by that comparison, as it's permanent, it's 100 percent win."

Best for Coarse Hair: Silk’n Flash & Go Jewel Hair Removal Device

Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

Nordstrom shoppers love this handheld option from Silk'n. The device's powerful lasers target the roots of the hair follicles to prevent them from growing back. The easy-to-use Home Pulse Light laser system has five intensity settings and leaves your skin smooth and bump-free quickly. "I was blown away with this purchase," wrote one shopper. "This is one of the best things I have done for myself. Four weeks after using this product I am hair free on my face and underarms, (I used the product once a week). I am now moving to my legs and arms. I am very pleased with the results."

Best for Body: Braun Silk Expert Pro3 Permanent Hair Removal System

Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3111 IPL Permanent Hair Removal System Credit: Courtesy

The Braun Silk Expert System uses intense pulsed light (IPL) that has been clinically tested to be a safe and efficient at-home hair removal treatment. Not only does the device work quickly (you can treat both legs in just nine minutes), but it also comes equipped with over 300,000 flashes, which equals out to an average of 16 years worth of treatments. "It's only been a few weeks and already my body hair is getting more sparse," wrote one shopper. "It doesn't hurt at all and the laser knows when it's already been over an area so you don't go over it again. I absolutely love this product!"

Best Cooling Option: Aohekang Ice Laser Hair Removal Device

Painless Permanent Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

If you're looking for a cooling option, consider the Aohekang Ice Laser Hair Removal Device. The handheld gadget is designed with IPL technology to deliver salon-quality removal at home. Customers rave about its built-in cooling system that helps soothe skin during treatments, as well as the five energy levels that help them target hair follicles efficiently. "Easy and painless," wrote one user. "This is GREAT! I love that I can perform laser hair removal in the comfort of my own home. This is super easy to use that anyone can do it. No more wasting hundreds of dollars on hair removal at the salon… now I can do it quickly on my own! So glad I found this! It really works!"

Best Affordable Option: Fezex Laser Hair Removal System

IPL Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

Most of the items on this list cost upwards of $200, so if you are looking for a more affordable option, consider the Fezex Laser Hair Remover. Along with an IPL system that is equipped with 999,999 flashes, the handheld device also comes with protective glasses to keep your eyes safe during treatments and a razor to help you prep before the treatment. One shopper wrote, "This is my first time writing a five-star review and I think it is so far the best beauty device purchase I've made. It's been exactly four weeks, and I have less than half of the hair left and I don't even need to shave anymore because the hair growth is so slow. I used it in the underarm area and the result is unbelievable. I have less than 20 percent of the hair left under my armpit, and it's only been four weeks!"

Best for Face: Imene Laser Hair Remover

Painless Permanent Hair Removal Credit: Courtesy

While the Imene Laser Hair Remover can technically work on both facial and body hair, its compact laser cap lets you target hair follicles more precisely on smaller areas like your face. Each device is programmed with 500,000 flashes of light, which are enough to do a hair removal process on your entire body nine to 11 times. The device is FDA-approved and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee. "Very well made product," wrote one shopper. "It was very easy to use and felt comfortable in my hand. I used primarily on my face but started also using on legs a couple days ago. It definitely worked for facial hair so I have good hopes for the rest of the body hair."

Best FDA-Cleared: Ora Iluminage Touch Permanent Hair Reduction System

Painless Permanent Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

This FDA-cleared device by Ora uses IPL technology and radio frequency to target hair and prevent future growth. Not only can the at-home system be used on both facial and body hair, but it works on multiple skin and hair colors as well. According to the brand, you should see "up to 94 percent hair reduction in seven weeks and 46 percent of all hair removed after just two treatments." Even better, it has unlimited flashes built-in, so it should last a lifetime. "It works," wrote one reviewer. "I have used it not as often as I should and have noticed great results on my chin, upper lip, and bikini area. Easy to use [and] minimal pain."

Best for Different Skin Tones: Silk’n Infinity Laser Hair Remover

Hair Removal for Women and Men Permanent Painless Laser Credit: Courtesy

While many at-home laser removal systems don't work well on light hair follicles and dark skin, this Silk'n option is specially designed to work on different skin tones. According to the brand, after eight treatments with the handy device, you should see a 92 percent reduction in hair growth, and some shoppers say they saw amazing results in even less time. "After three months, I honestly did notice that the side that I was using it on did have less hair growth from many follicles," said one customer. "The process does not hurt (I did work my way up to intensity four (still can't do five or it is a bit painful) but level four works well for my armpits. Overall,this is cheaper and easier than going into a salon every two weeks to have it done professionally and yes, I have seen results."

Easiest to Use: Mismon Laser Hair Removal Device

Hair Removal for Women and Men Permanent Painless Laser Credit: Courtesy

If you're nervous about burning yourself with an at-home laser removal device, Amazon shoppers recommend this easy-to-use gadget from Mismon. Not only is it FDA-approved, but it also comes with simple instructions and pre-programmed settings that let you safely target hair follicles with just the push of a button. "I was a bit intimidated by this system at first so it stayed in the box for a couple of weeks," wrote one reviewer. "Once I finally began using it, it was simple. Start on the lowest setting and go higher as tolerated. I started with my legs and can now say I am nearly hair free! The instructions are easy to follow and the process for each session does not take long at all. Beats going for expensive laser treatments any day."

Best for Small Areas: Tria Beauty Precision Hair Removal Laser

Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

If you're trying to target smaller or hard-to-reach areas, opt for this Tria Beauty device. It uses the same diode laser technology as Dr. Zeichner's above pick from the brand, but it comes in a more compact and lightweight design so you can easily target hairs on trickier areas. There are five energy levels to choose from, and you should start to see results after about eight uses, according to the brand. "Even though I have only used the Tria Laser Precision for a few weeks, I am already seeing quite good results," wrote one customer on Tria's website. "It doesn't take too long to treat each area, there is very little (if any) discomfort during treatment, and it is the PERFECT size to treat areas such as underarms and upper lip! It also charges quickly, and stores away easily! I am very pleased."

Best for Fast Results: Gozye Hair Removal System

Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

Amazon shoppers love this Gozye laser hair removal device because of its large flash window, its built-in color sensor, and its ability to quickly target hair follicles on both your body and face. As an added bonus, it even comes with protective glasses to use during treatments. While the brand says it should take eight weeks of treatments to see a 98 percent hair reduction, many customers said they saw results after just a few uses. "I have saved so much money on buying this and doing it myself rather than going to a professional person. I am on my fifth session and have seen results since my second session," wrote one. "This is my first week, the first session was a couple days ago and I'm already impressed. I can definitely see a lesser growth change in just that first session," said another.

Best-Selling Option: Yachyee Laser Hair Removal Device

Painless Permanent Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

This Yachyee device is one of Amazon's best-selling laser hair removers for a reason. Not only does it have 999,999 built-in flashes and nine energy levels to choose from, but it also comes with two modes to work on different areas of your body. Its manual mode will help you target smaller surfaces like lips, armpits, and your chin, while the auto mode allows you to quickly tackle larger areas like your legs and arms. One happy customer wrote, "I was quite skeptical this would work but I figured I'd try it out for my wife; she hates shaving. She has now been using it on her underarms, legs, and bikini area. All I can say is WOW. Normally her hair is growing already the next morning after shaving. But now after she shaves I don't see or feel hair coming back for 5 days and when it does it's very sparse! By the time she does her next treatment each week, there's barely any hair to shave."

Best for Bikini Line: Gillette Venus IPL Hair Remover

Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy

This Gillette Venus device has a powerful IPL technology and the brand's SensoAdapt skin tone sensor technology that adjusts its intensity level to provide a safe and effective treatment each time. Customers say it's a great option for getting rid of all types of unwanted body hair, but it works especially well around your bikini line. "I've been using this for five weeks now and it definitely works," wrote one person. "I am quite pale with very dark hair so I am a pretty ideal candidate for it. I have used it on my bikini line, armpits, and legs. Bikini line has been the most drastic, there's a pretty obvious line between where I used it and did not. I also did one leg and left the other hairy for comparison and there was a visible difference. Easy to use and fairly painless, maybe a little bit of a zap in the sensitive areas but nothing compared to waxing. I wish I knew this existed sooner."

Best Multipurpose Option: Deess Permanent Hair Removal System

IPL Hair Removal Device Credit: Courtesy