The 12 Best Eyebrow Products—Gels, Pencils, and More

Best Overall: Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Also available at Sephora

What We Love: It volumizes, tints, and holds brows in place in the most natural-looking way.

What We Don't Love: It's a super small product for the price.

You can't talk about brows without talking about Benefit Cosmetics. Its Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel is a favorite among experts and beauty editors, containing tiny microfibers to fill in brows and give you one of the most natural-looking finishes. It comes in a wide range of shades, is water-resistant, and even has great hold to keep unruly hairs in place. It truly does it all.

Type: Gel | Size: 0.1 oz. | Colors: 10