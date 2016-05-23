Beauty Products That Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Cute Café 

The other day, I found myself deep in conversation about the amount of milk I had in my apartment. And by that, I do not mean the milk that I keep in the refrigerator and pour all over my cereal and into my coffee every morning. I meant body milk, face milk, hair milk. Yes, this word has taken over the beauty world — and for good reason.

It has a luscious texture and usually implies some sort of nourishment, whether that's moisturizing your hair or leaving your skin silky soft.

I also happened to notice that my bathroom was full of products pumped with coffee, which lead me to realize that I had turned this space into what is essentially a café. Here are a few worth testing.