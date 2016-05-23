Beauty Products That Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Cute Café 

Courtesy; Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
May 23, 2016 @ 8:00 am

The other day, I found myself deep in conversation about the amount of milk I had in my apartment. And by that, I do not mean the milk that I keep in the refrigerator and pour all over my cereal and into my coffee every morning. I meant body milk, face milk, hair milk. Yes, this word has taken over the beauty world — and for good reason.

It has a luscious texture and usually implies some sort of nourishment, whether that's moisturizing your hair or leaving your skin silky soft. 

I also happened to notice that my bathroom was full of products pumped with coffee, which lead me to realize that I had turned this space into what is essentially a café. Here are a few worth testing. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Frank Original Body Scrub

This coffee scrub actually smells like you're washing yourself with the delish coffee you make (or, um, probs buy yourself) every morning. It's a little messy, but it washes right down the drain — though at first, it will definitely look like your coffee machine exploded inside your shower. The grainy texture is ideal for exfoliation, and it's enriched with vitamin E and sweet almond oil to boost hydration and prevent cell damage. Of course, all this while giving your arms and legs a silky-smooth feeling. Yes, please.

$15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Nourishing Cleansing Milk

If the only thing stopping you from co-washing is finding the perfect product, let us be of some assistance. Shu Uemura's Nourishing Cleansing Milk not only wipes your hair of oils and dirt without stripping it of all nourishment, but its milky consistency leaves your locks moisturized. Think of it like the grown-up, sulfate-free version of that shampoo and conditioner combo you use. And no, it doesn't smell like hard candy. 

Shu Uemura $58 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross Firming Peptide Milk

So you already use a toner, serum, moisturizer, and SPF in the morning. Do you really need a firming milk? In my opinion, when it comes to this gem of a product, the answer is yes. Dr. Dennis Gross formulated what has become one of my favorite products — a milky, serum-like substance that you smooth all over your skin, day and night after cleansing. It keeps your skin hydrated, but thanks to the peptides in its formula, your face will also feel firmer. My bottle is almost completely empty...

Dr. Dennis Gross $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

100% Pure Organic Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream

Dark circles and puffiness under my eyes are two beauty issues I constantly struggle with, so eye cream is of the utmost importance in my beauty routine. This product is made with caffeine, which is an ingredient known for its tightening and de-puffing powers.

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

The ultimate wake-up call? A body scrub that’s formulated with coffee, sugar, and mint to exfoliate, moisturize, and awaken your senses. Sounds a whole lot better than that awful beeping noise (that probably gives you anxiety) blaring from your iPhone. 

$26 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!