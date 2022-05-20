Amazon's Best-Selling Eye Primer Is a "Life-Changer," According to Shoppers Who Work Sweaty, 12-Hour Shifts
After finishing an artful eye makeup look, the last thing you need is for it to smudge, fade, and crease. For those constantly bemoaning the fact that their eyeshadow somehow ends up on their cheeks and their eyeliner wings totally disappear, allow us to introduce you to Amazon's best-selling eye makeup primer.
The Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Primer is a clear, waterproof cream primer that's cruelty- and paraben-free. Like any other eye primer, it's applied directly to your eyelid, but this one has more than 20,000 five-star ratings from "thrilled" reviewers. And right now, it's on sale for under $14.
Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com
Once applied, this primer — that's specifically formulated for oily skin types but effective for anyone — won't feel greasy or heavy on the lid. Rather, it's "lightweight" and barely noticeable, according to shoppers, and the ideal base for your makeup. This particular primer also boasts the inclusion of "pearl powder," which brightens dark under eye circles and helps eliminate shine.
Only a pea-sized amount is needed for the eyelid and under-eye area. After gently rubbing it on and allowing the primer to dry, you can apply your eye makeup as you usually do and watch as it stays in place all day long. Eye primer is typically used to lock in eyeshadow, but it's just as effective at ensuring the longevity of eyeliner, brow makeup, and under-eye concealers, too.
One shopper, who said they work lengthy, 12-hour shifts, swears by this primer and called it a "life-changer." They added that the primer kept their makeup "looking like I just put it on all day, no matter how bad I sweat in the heat." A runner in Georgia agreed that their eye makeup withstood a nearly two mile run in hot weather and declared themselves "a believer."
And a third reviewer said the primer even withstood tears. They said they were wearing the primer under their makeup while in the middle of a breakup and that their "liquid liner stayed on for the long haul" through "ugly crying." They added that they "got more support from this primer" than they ever did from their ex.
Help your makeup withstand the upcoming summer heat (and any potential tears) by ordering the Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Primer while it's still on sale at Amazon today.