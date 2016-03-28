10 Under $10: Upgrade Your Spring Beauty Kit for Next to Nothing

Erin Lukas
Mar 28, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

The moment the snow begins to thaw, all things spring are on our mind. Along with shedding winter layers and trading in neutrals for a brighter wardrobe comes the desire to transition our beauty routine. If it were up to us, we'd have a whole slew of fresh products to prep and protect us on sunnier days, but rent, bills, and fancy coffee kind of get in the way of that fantasy. Fortunately, there's a bevy of ways to upgrade your options without breaking the bank—or sacrificing your daily latte. Read on for ten products under $10 that will prepare you for the warmer weather ahead.

Dove Body Wash, Dry Oil Moisture

Winter may officially be over, but you'd never know it looking at our dehydrated skin. While many body washes strip away natural moisture when cleansing, this argan-based dry-oil cleanser was designed to let us wash our way back to smoother skin. 

Wet 'N' Wild Max Volume Plus Waterproof Mascara

For the price of a latte, this mascara leaves lashes clump-free, waterproof, and endlessly voluminous. 

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 

If you haven't been applying sunscreen daily, there's no better time to start than now. While the sun's rays are harmful in any season, they're especially potent during warmer weather when we spend more time outdoors. Opt for a lightweight formula that won't get in the way of your makeup or leave greasy residue behind. 

Essie Nail Polish in Lounge Lover 

There's no better way to embrace warmer weather than with a bright and cheerful mani. 

NYX Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator 

Reclaim lost luminosity by using an illuminator on areas of the face where sunlight would normally hit, like your cheekbones, forehead, tip of the nose, and cupid's bow. 

John Frieda Sheer Blonde Blonder In Shower Treatment 

If you're itching to amp up your color or keep it from getting brassy from sun exposure, John Frieda's game-changing in-shower treatment lifts hair color up a shade, all without the bother of mixing chemicals and getting dye all over your bathroom.

e.l.f Aqua Beauty Primer Mist 

When the temperature heats up, so does your makeup—until by mid-day it's melted down your face. Spritz a primer mist on after you've applied your makeup in the morning to keep everything in place. 

Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Shampoo 

We're starting to wonder if there's anything coconut oil can't do. This shampoo, infused with the natural beauty multitasker, repairs dehydrated hair and keeps frizz at bay.

Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Muse 

Lighter layers call for a lighter lip to match. Swap your matte bullet for a bright shade with a soft, smooth finish. 

CoverGirl TruBlend Blush 

If winter has left you with a sallow complexion, swipe on this marble blush to leave a soft, and subtle flush on the apples of your cheeks.

