10 Under $10: Upgrade Your Spring Beauty Kit for Next to Nothing

The moment the snow begins to thaw, all things spring are on our mind. Along with shedding winter layers and trading in neutrals for a brighter wardrobe comes the desire to transition our beauty routine. If it were up to us, we'd have a whole slew of fresh products to prep and protect us on sunnier days, but rent, bills, and fancy coffee kind of get in the way of that fantasy. Fortunately, there's a bevy of ways to upgrade your options without breaking the bank—or sacrificing your daily latte. Read on for ten products under $10 that will prepare you for the warmer weather ahead.

