8 Easy Ways to Add Gold to Your Beauty Routine

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Nov 18, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Gold is having a major beauty moment. From metallic-lined lids on the runway at Zac Posen’s Fall/Winter 2015 show, to makeup artist Pat McGrath’s recent sold-out limited edition Gold 001 Pigment that she also used to create the heavy-metal lips on Prada’s Spring/Summer 2016 models, all signs are pointing to now as no better time to go for the gold. The key to wearing aurous makeup is remembering that subtle shimmer is how you’ll strike gold—and not look overdone. We’ve rounded up eight easy and elegant ways ways to add luster to your beauty routine.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Sheer Shine Gloss

Layer Dolce & Gabbana’s sheer, iridescent gloss ($32; nordstrom.com) over pink and red lipsticks with warm undertones to add an extra dose of glamour to a party-ready beauty look.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Guerlain L’Or Pure Radiance Face Primer

The answer to dull, cold-weather skin is this primer ($74; saksfifthavenue.com) infused with 24-carat gold flakes. Its sparkling and reflective particles will boost your complexion’s radiance, while creating a smooth, fresh base for makeup. 

3 of 9 Courtesy

NYX Glam Shadow Stick in Yellow Diamond

Swipe a gilded shadow ($2.99; nyxcosmetics.com) across the entire lid for a pretty, chic look that works day or night, or pair the shimmery color with black liner to give your trusty cat-eye a soft glow. 

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Goldmine

Instantly brighten up tired eyes after long nights with a metallic pop of color by gliding on this long-wear eyeliner ($20; urbandecay.com) around the rims.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Cleopatra In New York

No one does glitter polishes quite like Deborah Lippmann. If you’re intimidated by auric makeup, a gold-flecked polish ($20; deborahlippmann.com) with an edgy black base, is a simple, cool way to take to part in the trend.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Beige 

Sweep this pearly compact ($46; bobbibrown.com) all over with a blush brush to fake healthy glowing skin.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Ulta Glitter Eye Top Coat

Add a touch of glimmer to your favorite eyeshadow, or wear this top coat ($8; ulta.com) alone on your lids for a subtle shimmer.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Corcovado

Line the base of your lashes with NARS’ metallic pencil ($25; narscosmetics.com), or wear it on your entire lid to go from zero glam to a hundred.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Pat McGrath Labs Gold 001

Dust this finely pigmented concoction ($40; patmcgrath.com) onto your eyes, lips, or even on your cheeks for an instant boost of radiance. Its limitless capabilities and blinding luminosity are what made the first batch of this luxurious mixture sell out almost immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!