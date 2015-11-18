8 Easy Ways to Add Gold to Your Beauty Routine

Gold is having a major beauty moment. From metallic-lined lids on the runway at Zac Posen’s Fall/Winter 2015 show, to makeup artist Pat McGrath’s recent sold-out limited edition Gold 001 Pigment that she also used to create the heavy-metal lips on Prada’s Spring/Summer 2016 models, all signs are pointing to now as no better time to go for the gold. The key to wearing aurous makeup is remembering that subtle shimmer is how you’ll strike gold—and not look overdone. We’ve rounded up eight easy and elegant ways ways to add luster to your beauty routine.