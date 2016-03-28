7 Beauty Products with Hawaiian Appeal 

We're always dreaming of our next tropical getaway, and it looks like this season the beauty industry has taken note. The biggest brands out there all seem to be inspired by one place for their latest collections: Hawaii. And who can blame them? For starters, the Hawaiian islands are home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, an ideal jumping off point for unique color creations. Flourishing flora and fauna make for perfect fragrance notes, and traditional fruits contain antioxidant-rich hydrating ingredients fit for nursing parched winter skin back to health.

Here, a roundup of Hawaii-inspired products that you'll want to say "aloha" to, stat!

Mālie Luxe Cream Soap in Mango Nectar

Lather up with a moisture-rich bar soap made by Hawaii-based brand Mālie. A blend of tropical fruit notes like mango, orange, papaya, melon, and apricot will wake up your senses—and perhaps activate your sweet tooth!

Bobbi Brown Instant Detox Hawaiian Sea Water & White Clay Mask

Winter's frigid weather likely took a toll on your skin. Slough away dead skin cells and dry patches with this blend of Hawaiian seawater and Amazonian clay. The detoxifying duo works together to unclog and shrink pores, evening your complexion without stripping your skin of its natural oils. If you can't take a dip in Hawaii's beautiful seawater, this is the next best thing!

Pacifica Hawaiian Ruby Guava Hand & Body Lotion Wipes

Applying lotion on the go just got easier with these coconut milk-infused towelettes. Skim your hands and body with the hydrating—not greasy—vegan wipes for soft, sweet-smelling skin wherever you are. Plus, the bright floral packaging duals as eye candy for your car or clutch.

Christian Louboutin SS16 Hawaii Kawai Limited Edition Nail Colour Coffret

Earlier this year, Christian Louboutin brought brighter days to our wintertime slump with the release of this limited edition nail polish collection with a vintage Hawaiian flair. Inspired by Hawaii in the 1950s, each multicolored packaging conceals three mini polishes in tropical shades from soft blue to bright coral. 

Bath & Body Works Ultra Shea Body Cream in Honolulu Sun

Ocean air accord, pink passion fruit, white sand musk. Close your eyes and take a whiff of the blend of notes in this hydrating body cream and you just might transport yourself to a beach in Honolulu. 

Benefit Hoola Zero Tanlines Body Bronzer

For those of us who don't have a trip to Maui on the calendar, no worries, Benefit has bottled the island glow—no passport required! Smooth on a layer of the bronzer with its sponge applicator and tally up how many friends compliment your gilded complexion.

Histoires de Parfums 1804 Eau de Parfum Spray

A cocktail of Hawaiian pineapple, jasmine, and patchouli team up to create a sweet-spicy scent that smells equally intoxicating whether you're at the office or on the beach.

