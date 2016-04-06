5 Products to Walk You Through Spring Blister Season

Spring's rising temperatures signify what we've all been waiting for: We can finally let our new spring shoes hit the sidewalks. Stiff leather and strappy details may look great, but the pain they put us through often has us wondering if the extreme discomfort is actually worth it. If you're reading this while rubbing trobbing feet, know that there are ways to prevent and heal blisters. From cushions that stay-put to foot balm inspired by products pro-athletes use, read on for five ways to make getting through breaking in new spring shoes feel as easy as a Sunday stroll through the park.

Compeed Blister Cushions, Variety 

We've all been there: We feel a blister forming so we grab a Band-Aid and go on with our day. More often than not, though, the bandage comes loose, making the blister worse. These sticker cushions are the solution your throbbing feet a have been looking for. They actually stay on for a couple days (days!) and are made with breathable material that quickly heals the wound by keeping natural moisture in and bacteria out. 

Sole Goddess Blister Protection Foot Balm

Friction from shoes rubbing against your skin is the biggest cause of blisters. If you plan to hit the streets in a new pair of heels or flats, take preemptive action by applying the balm at contact points. Since the product is inspired by sports balms that prevent athletes from chafing, you're pretty much guaranteed to walk through the day blister-free. 

Soap & Glory Heel Genius 

Nothing does a number on feet like breaking in a stiff pair of shoes. Aches and rough skin don't stand a chance against this miracle-worker, infused with lemon acid, allantoin, and macadamia oil.

Foot Petals Triple Threat Kit 

No matter what stage your blister may be at, some extra padding will help relieve discomfort. Slip these cushions into shoes to prevent your foot from sliding and rubbing, which leads to blisters. If you already have a blister, the cushions will eliminate the pressure between it and your shoe so you can walk comfortably.   

Burt's Bee Baby Bee Dusting Powder 

Sweaty feet don't only create odor, they can also cause blisters. Add a few sprinkles of Burt's Bees natural powder inside your shoes to absorb moisture. 

