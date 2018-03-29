6 Ways to Ditch Dry, Rough Winter Skin

There's a certain Sex and the City episode where Samantha Jones ends up with a crazy red face from a chemical peel gone wrong. Jones's end result is enough to make anyone never want to go anywhere near skin-resurfacing treatments or products, but in reality they can be your remedy for seasonal roughness and dryness.

If you're a victim of dehydrated post-winter skin with flaky rough patches, a smoothing chemical or physical exfoliant can help even out skin texture, in addition to refining pores and fine lines. But, unlike Jones's experience, just because a product is effective, doesn't mean that it can't be gentle, too.

Soothing antioxidants and nourishing ingredients round out the formulas of our six favorite smoothing products so that you can get on with the rest of your day once you've used them—no black veil required.

From resurfacing peels to exfoliating powders, we've found six products that'll help you start off spring with smoother skin.

