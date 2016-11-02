8 Products You Need to Pimp Out Your Powder Room

Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 02, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Maybe it’s the influx of guests who have been crashing at my apartment, or maybe it’s because I have unrealistic goals of having my tiny Manhattan apartment looking like the inside of a Pottery Barn catalog, but I’ve been v. dissatisfied with the decorative aesthetic of my powder room.

Yes, I want my guests to know that I’m a good beauty editor and take off my makeup at night, but I don’t want them to see the results of that (about three cotton pads coated with eyeliner and foundation) in my trashcan. In fact, I don’t even want my trashcan to look like a place where you would ditch garbage. 

And it is with that discontent and general frustration with my inner interior decorator that I felt the urge to seek out beauty products and decor that would pimp out my power room. It’s all documented in my wish list, below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Voluspa Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Trio

$40
2 of 8 Courtesy

Yes To Argan Oil Fig Liquid Hand Soap

$4
3 of 8 Courtesy

Fine Porcelain Cotton Jar

$25
4 of 8 Courtesy

Avanti Monogram Letter Hand Towel

$25
5 of 8 Courtesy

DIPTYQUE Baies Room Spray

$65
6 of 8 Courtesy

Babe Scrub Organic Wild Hand Cream

$30
Bino Oscar Trash Can

Bino Oscar Trash Can

$24
8 of 8 Courtesy

French Envelope With Heart Decoupage Glass Tray

$54

