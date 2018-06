A woman in a teen flick from the early aughts once said, "If you can walk on the beach and you've got a steady hand with nail polish... there's no reason to pay for a pedicure." You're totally right. Amanda Bynes did say that in What a Girl Wants. But, to be honest, we never put this advice into practice because giving yourself an effective pedicure isn't easy. But thanks to these new tools, we actually can DIY our pedicures and have incredible-looking feet. Hooray! Read on to see what you'll need.