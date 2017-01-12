These Products Will Help You Stretch Out the Time Between Salon Appointments

In an ideal world, we'd be able to work a salon cut and color until we were ready to hit up our hairstylist for the same again, but life happens, hair gets brassy, and heat styling takes its toll. There are times we feel our hair doesn't grow enough for another trim in a few weeks, and let's be honest—some days, we just don't feel like spending hours in a salon when we could spend that same amount of time in bed. That's exactly why we compiled a list of five products that will help you stretch out the lifespan of your cut and color. Keep reading to find out what you need to keep your style intact until you fully feel like dealing with it.