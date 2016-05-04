This Lip and Cheek Tint Is Literally Good Enough to Eat

Seriously, though...
By now, it should be clear that I love a good 2-in-1, especially when it comes to color for my face. I've also been a longtime devotee of Tata Harper and for good reason. Her all natural products are literally good enough and safe enough to eat. Her lip and cheek tint? Well, it's no exception. Perfect for an easy and natural flush, it's utterly divine and endlessly flattering. Oh, and the fact that its in our May beauty bag? Well, that just makes it so much better. And it turns out that Tata herself agrees. Here's what she had to say about my new favorite lip-to-cheek product!
What It's Called:
Tata Harper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint
How Much Will It Set You Back?
3 tickets to see the new Avengers movie... or $36; nordstrom.com
RELATED: Everything's Coming Up Roses Thanks to MIMI's May Beauty Bag
What Makes It Special:
Moisturizes and helps to fill the look of fine lines — truly color that cares for your skin.
Who’s It For?
Everyone! A creamy pinkish-nude, it’s great for casual, daily wear.
When to Use It:
Anytime you want to add more color to your lips or cheeks.
RELATED: This Multi-Tasking Moisturizer Will Remove 5 Steps from Your Skin-Care Routine
What It Feels Like:
Smooth and creamy!
What It Smells Like:
Violets.
What the Experts Are Saying:
"This product is so easy to blend and layer and can provide a soft, subtle flush or be combined with any of our other Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tints to create custom shades. The possibilities are endless," says Tata Harper of her lip and cheek tint.
What the Internet is saying:
Everything's coming up daisies! Have you tried @tataharper skincare? Treat your self to the next generation of beauty, 100% natural and nontoxic...you'll thank yourself later! 💚 💚 💚 Join us tomorrow at 11am to meet Tata Harper in person at Neiman Marcus Houston! @neimanmarcus #nmbeauty #iworkatnm #tataharper #gogreen #greenbeauty #nontoxicbeauty #naturalbeauty #green #natural #nontoxic #skincare #beauty #houston #mask #eyes #recovery #hydrate #stressreliever #treatyourself #event #trendshouston #bbloggers #beautyblogger #neimanmarcus [📷: @instaglamhouston ]
Prima o poi mi toglierò lo sfizio di provare questa lip-tint di @tataharper, brand di eco-cosmesi di lusso. Questa tinta per le labbra, che può essere utilizzata anche come blush sulle guance, volumizza e idrata. La trovate sul sito @green_soul_cosmetics #tataharper #liptint #tataharperbeauty #ecobiocosmesi #ecobiocosmetics #greenbeautyblogger #ecobioblogger #beauty #bellezza #organic #organicbeauty
• the best color in the whole world is the one that looks good on you • #cocochanelquotes • these modern beauty treasures would make the perfect gift for your favorite mum, mother, madre, mama! 💋 • Tara Harper image • available @ twirl salon #alittlegoesalongway #oneformeoneforyou #twirlfavorite #tataharperbeauty #organicbeauty #twirlsalon #mothersdaybeautypick
GIVEAWAY. This is a good one! I love all things @tataharper. I've been a fan of the natural line of skin care for a long time. I was so excited that she decided to start adding makeup to her line! I've been using The Conturing Kit and I loved it so much I asked if I could share one with one of you lovelies. So here is how it works: Follow @tataharper + @summer.sanders (me), repost this picture and tag @tataharper and @summersanders and make sure to hash tag #tataharperbeauty The winner will be chosen on Monday, September 28th. You can post as many times as you'd like! #tataharper #tataharperbeauty #giveaway