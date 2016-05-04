This Lip and Cheek Tint Is Literally Good Enough to Eat

By now, it should be clear that I love a good 2-in-1, especially when it comes to color for my face. I've also been a longtime devotee of Tata Harper and for good reason. Her all natural products are literally good enough and safe enough to eat. Her lip and cheek tint? Well, it's no exception. Perfect for an easy and natural flush, it's utterly divine and endlessly flattering. Oh, and the fact that its in our May beauty bag? Well, that just makes it so much better. And it turns out that Tata herself agrees. Here's what she had to say about my new favorite lip-to-cheek product!

What It's Called:

Tata Harper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint

How Much Will It Set You Back?

3 tickets to see the new Avengers movie... or $36; nordstrom.com

What Makes It Special:

Moisturizes and helps to fill the look of fine lines — truly color that cares for your skin.

Who’s It For?

Everyone! A creamy pinkish-nude, it’s great for casual, daily wear.

When to Use It:

Anytime you want to add more color to your lips or cheeks.

What It Feels Like:

Smooth and creamy!

What It Smells Like:

Violets.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"This product is so easy to blend and layer and can provide a soft, subtle flush or be combined with any of our other Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tints to create custom shades. The possibilities are endless," says Tata Harper of her lip and cheek tint.

What the Internet is saying: