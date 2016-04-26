We Found the ONLY Palette You Will Need This Spring

Seriously, it's THAT good.
I'm a sucker for a good palette, especially when it comes to my complexion. I like for my skin to look as radiant and fresh as possible— and I spend far more time on that in my daily routine than anything else. So, you better believe I've sampled my fair share of bronzing-blushing-highlighting palettes. It takes a lot to impress me. It also takes a lot for me to completely eschew my other palettes that I love and reach for the same one every single day, but since I got my hands on the new Hourglass Illume Sheer Color Trio in Sunset, that has been the case. Every day, I emerge from my readying routine with the most ethereal, yet totally natural flush and glow. It's seriously unlike anything else I've ever tried. So, I had to know what makes it so amazing, and for that I reached out to the Hourglass's lead makeup artist Vanessa Eckels to get the skinny on why this palette is going to change the cream-product palette game.
What It's Called:
Illume Sheer Color Trio in Sunset
Price:
That really cute new top at J.Crew... or $62; sephora.com
What Makes It Special:
The formula is radiant, weightless and extremely blendable to melt seamlessly into the skin.
Who’s It For?
It’s perfect for all skin types and tones. It’s also a great portable palette for anyone on the go!
When to Use It:
It can be used every day for a natural bright look. It can also be used under your powder blush and bronzer to create a long lasting high definition look.
What It Feels Like:
Weightless with a cream to satin finish.
What It Smells Like:
No fragrance.
Expert Quote about what it is/why it’s cool/different than other products/how to use:
Says Vanessa Eckels, "It’s a multipurpose luminous highlighter, bronzer and blush all in one. I love using the bronzer and highlighter mixed together on the lids to create a glossy natural bronzy eye. You can also use the blush on the lips for a pop of color. I like using a brush with the palette, which really gives a nice, polished finish, but if you’re on the go, you can easily use your fingers to apply and get a whole look all with one product."
What the Internet Is Saying:
