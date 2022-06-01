The Scalp Spray That Gives Shoppers "Thicker and Softer" Hair In Only a Few Weeks Is on Sale for $20

Rice water has recently become popular in the haircare space, but the Yao women of Southern China, who are known for their long and healthy hair, have been using it as a growth treatment for centuries. The powerful ingredient comes from the starchy water that's left over after you cook or soak rice, celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha previously told InStyle. She added that it's packed with "vitamins B and E, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and inositol, which can offer topical benefits to the hair and scalp."