The Scalp Spray That Gives Shoppers "Thicker and Softer" Hair In Only a Few Weeks Is on Sale for $20
While many beauty trends come and go, a thick, full head of hair is always in style. But, according to the Cleveland Clinic, noticeable hair loss affects more than 50 percent of women. The good news is there are many hair-growth products on the market, so you don't have to settle for thin, lifeless locks. Amazon shoppers are especially impressed with the ProBliva Rice Water Hair-Growth Scalp Spray that's on sale for $20.
Rice water has recently become popular in the haircare space, but the Yao women of Southern China, who are known for their long and healthy hair, have been using it as a growth treatment for centuries. The powerful ingredient comes from the starchy water that's left over after you cook or soak rice, celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha previously told InStyle. She added that it's packed with "vitamins B and E, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and inositol, which can offer topical benefits to the hair and scalp."
In an interview with Byrdie, dermatologist Dr. Stacy Chimento explained that "rice water may promote hair growth because it contains amino acids that support hair regeneration." The water's vitamins can also strengthen hair, allowing strands to grow longer.
Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com
Along with rice water, the ProBliva scalp spray contains caffeine, biotin, and castor and rosemary oils to stimulate growth and achieve healthy and shiny locks. The brand recommends applying one to two pumps to your scalp once a day and massaging it into your skin. Although it's intended as a leave-in treatment, you can wash it out after 30 minutes if it makes your hair feel greasy.
In the reviews section, shoppers have raved about their experiences with the rice water spray. One reviewer said their hair "feels thicker and softer" after only a few weeks of use, while a second person said their hair "feels healthier, and it looks like it has grown a bit just after a month of using [the spray] nearly everyday."
If you ask me, $20 is completely worth it for a product shoppers say has transformed both the look and feel of their hair. Be sure to grab the ProBliva Rice Water Hair-Growth Scalp Spray while it's still on sale at Amazon.