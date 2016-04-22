See Prince's Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Hear that? It's the sound of all the doves in the world collectively crying. Yesterday, the world lost an icon when news of Prince's passing was officially confirmed. The artist's signature look is almost as noteable as his countless hits, and one could even argue that there isn't another individual ever who could wear a raspberry beret (not to mention, the color purple) quite like he could. To honor the star. We compiled a list of some of his very best beauty looks over the course of his expansive career.

Good night, sweet Prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.