See Prince's Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 22, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Hear that? It's the sound of all the doves in the world collectively crying. Yesterday, the world lost an icon when news of Prince's passing was officially confirmed. The artist's signature look is almost as noteable as his countless hits, and one could even argue that there isn't another individual ever who could wear a raspberry beret (not to mention, the color purple) quite like he could. To honor the star. We compiled a list of some of his very best beauty looks over the course of his expansive career.

Good night, sweet Prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

1 of 10 Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Voluminous Curls

Though ample ringlets were his trademark back in the '80s, that bold smoky eye certainly made for a nice touch.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Mick Hutson/Redferns

Super-Sharp Cat Eye

We only wish our liquid liner would end up as precise as Prince's...

3 of 10 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Bold Hair and Bolder Brows

At an Oscars afterparty, the artist complemented his signature coif with ample brows and a sweep of eyeliner.

Advertisement
4 of 10 2005 Getty Images

Curled Layers

With their slight inward bend, Prince's short crop gave off some serious '90s vibes—in the best way possible.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Red Eyeshadow and Henna Tattoos

Prince played up the color scheme of his bold red ensemble with a coordinating eyeshadow and finished the look with a henna design on his hands.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Full Spirals

In the drama of this musical moment, Prince's full dark curls take center stage. 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Shiny Strands

His signature crop got a slight trim, but his intense gaze looked more smoldering than ever.

Advertisement
8 of 10 2014 Matt Kent

Hat Trick

We're obsessed with the way Prince's side-tilted hat perfectly complemented his look. 

Advertisement
9 of 10 2015 Getty Images

Circles on Circles

Prince had a circular theme going on at the 2015 American Music Awards, where his triple-sphere sunglasses mirrored the shape of his hairstyle.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Retro Finger Waves

The shiny retro set Prince wore to the American Music Awards back in '86 gave off a refined, Old Hollywood feeling.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!