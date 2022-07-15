The 12 Products "InStyle" Readers Bought the Most During Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $12

In the blink of an eye, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over. Over the course of the two-day sale event, Prime members purchased more than 300 million items, making this year the retailer's biggest Prime Day in history, according to a press release. That also means shoppers saved over $1.7 billion thanks to the incredible cross-category deals.

Many of the best-selling products worldwide were from premium beauty brands, and the same is true among InStyle readers. Our audience was all about saving on their favorite skincare products, hair treatments, and makeup from brands like Laneige, Pura D'or, and Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories. Below, we rounded up the 12 best-selling products from Prime Day, several of which are still on sale today:

The most popular product overall was the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which is now back in stock in all six flavors. It's currently the best-selling beauty product on Amazon and has more than 6,800 perfect ratings. Other skincare favorites included the Pura D'or Organic Vitamin E Oil and this Fleur and Bee anti-aging eye cream. Hair care also topped the list, with the Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo making their way into many shoppers' carts. And for makeup, the Haus Laboratories Le Riot Lip Gloss stole the show in the Diamond Heart and Angel Tears colors.

Apart from beauty products, the True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra earned a spot in the top five, and many shoppers couldn't resist the 32 percent-off discount on Apple AirPods Pro (which, BTW, is still live). And, of course, our readers stocked up on Crest 3D Whitestrips, a consistent fan-favorite every Prime Day.

If you didn't get the chance to snag these customer-loved deals during Amazon Prime Day, it's not too late to purchase a product or two. Keep scrolling through to check out the 12 products InStyle readers bought most during the 48 hours of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

