The 12 Products "InStyle" Readers Bought the Most During Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $12

Including the Laneige lip treatment, Crest Whitestrips, and a True & Co bra.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

Published on July 15, 2022

Prime Day Best-Sellers Roundup
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

In the blink of an eye, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over. Over the course of the two-day sale event, Prime members purchased more than 300 million items, making this year the retailer's biggest Prime Day in history, according to a press release. That also means shoppers saved over $1.7 billion thanks to the incredible cross-category deals.

Many of the best-selling products worldwide were from premium beauty brands, and the same is true among InStyle readers. Our audience was all about saving on their favorite skincare products, hair treatments, and makeup from brands like Laneige, Pura D'or, and Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories. Below, we rounded up the 12 best-selling products from Prime Day, several of which are still on sale today:

The most popular product overall was the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which is now back in stock in all six flavors. It's currently the best-selling beauty product on Amazon and has more than 6,800 perfect ratings. Other skincare favorites included the Pura D'or Organic Vitamin E Oil and this Fleur and Bee anti-aging eye cream. Hair care also topped the list, with the Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo making their way into many shoppers' carts. And for makeup, the Haus Laboratories Le Riot Lip Gloss stole the show in the Diamond Heart and Angel Tears colors.

Apart from beauty products, the True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra earned a spot in the top five, and many shoppers couldn't resist the 32 percent-off discount on Apple AirPods Pro (which, BTW, is still live). And, of course, our readers stocked up on Crest 3D Whitestrips, a consistent fan-favorite every Prime Day.

If you didn't get the chance to snag these customer-loved deals during Amazon Prime Day, it's not too late to purchase a product or two. Keep scrolling through to check out the 12 products InStyle readers bought most during the 48 hours of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Nioxin Shampoo System 2, Light to Progressed Hair Thinning
Courtesy

Shop now: $21 (Originally $44); amazon.com

crest whitestrips

Shop now: $46; amazon.com

True & Co Bra Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $42 (Originally $44); amazon.com

bic razors

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Courtesy

Shop now: $15 (Originally $18); amazon.com

vitamin e oil

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Anti Aging Eye Cream Clean
Courtesy

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro
Courtesy

Shop now: $170 (Originally $249); amazon.com

PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo (16oz)
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Courtesy

Shop now: $155; amazon.com

anti-aging
Courtesy

Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

