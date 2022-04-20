This CBD Body Butter Immediately Relaxes Tense Muscles — and Smells Like the Fanciest Spa in the Land
Gather 'round the campfire, friends, because it's time for a scary story. A few years ago, I went hiking in upstate New York with a new friend and her two buddies. Everything was fine until I tripped on a rock, fell down the path, and had to be carried off the trail with a broken ankle. One of the buddies — a yoga teacher — said she didn't have the "mental or emotional energy" to go with me to the ER, and my "friend" agreed. They went to Storm King, stranding me in the ER and with an obscenely expensive cab ride back to the city.
In case you couldn't tell, I'm still bitter, not least because my ankle remains stiff three years out. The plates and screws permanently inside me make their presence known whenever I try to exercise or go for long walks, which is why I was delighted when luxe CBD skincare brand Prima offered to send me some of its products to try. The brand counts Gwyneth Paltrow, Behati Prinsloo Levine, and Jenna Dewan as fans, and after using its Skin Therapy Ultra-Rich Body Butter for months, I can easily see why.
I'm not normally a huge fan of body lotions, because thanks to my hyperhidrosis (translation: excessive sweating), my skin tends towards damp and clammy rather than dry. Prima's formula is the first I've actually wanted to use: Its base of organic hemp seed oil, shea, and cocoa butter is enhanced with jojoba, coconut, and olive oil, so it absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling supple and smooth (thank you, polyphenols, fatty acids, and phytosterols). Best of all, its 275 mg of hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD helps my ankle feel 10 times better when combined with a little massage. ICYDK, when applied topically, anti-inflammatory CBD can help alleviate pain, aches, and sore places on the body.
A few things are noticeable immediately upon rubbing a dime-size amount of the butter into my ankle (or my neck, depending on how stressful the day's been). The first is a very slight cooling sensation as it sinks in, followed by relief as tension and stress melt away — it's like a topical exhale, or five minutes with a physical therapist. The effects last for about an hour or so, and it definitely helps me recover from cardio along with ice. But one of the best things about the cream is its herbal scent; it reminds me of the fanciest spa in the world, thanks to citrus, clove, geranium, and ylang-ylang essential oils.
I'm not the only InStyle editor who's impressed by the effects of topical CBD. Senior lifestyle editor Kylie Gilbert swears by Travis Barker's CBD Pain Relief Cream, and beauty editor Erin Lukas credits CBD massages with increasing her inner peace. Shoppers on Prima's website are also convinced: One person said they felt "immediate relief" after using it on their neck and shoulders, and another wrote that it "worked miracles" on their dry hands and aching feet. "I will never be without this little jar. It smells amazing and my skin is oh-so soft every time I use it," commented a penultimate user, and a last one said it significantly helped with their cracking heels.
Between the moisture, the phthalate-free fragrance, and its calming effect on pain, Prima's Skin Therapy Ultra-Rich Body Butter isn't leaving my bedside for the foreseeable future. Get it for $38 at the brand's website or Sephora.