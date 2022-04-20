This CBD Body Butter Immediately Relaxes Tense Muscles — and Smells Like the Fanciest Spa in the Land

Gather 'round the campfire, friends, because it's time for a scary story. A few years ago, I went hiking in upstate New York with a new friend and her two buddies. Everything was fine until I tripped on a rock, fell down the path, and had to be carried off the trail with a broken ankle. One of the buddies — a yoga teacher — said she didn't have the "mental or emotional energy" to go with me to the ER, and my "friend" agreed. They went to Storm King, stranding me in the ER and with an obscenely expensive cab ride back to the city.