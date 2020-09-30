Shopping

This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Bath Bomb Soothes Everything From Sore Muscles to Menstrual Cramps

One Sephora shopper crowned it “the fountain of youth.”
By Eva Thomas
Sep 29, 2020 @ 9:00 pm
Nothing beats the feeling of sinking into a hot bath after a long, tiring day. Ahhhhhh. Better yet, nothing beats a hot bath with a damn good bath bomb. Sure, a bottle of wine, a good book, and some soothing music are all key components of a well-rounded bath-time routine, but a bath bomb? It’s the foundational component that’s the difference between a basic bath and one worthy of awards. 

Bubbles in baths are fun — but bubbles in baths with some benefits are even more fun, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with one particular Bath Gem that’s earned stamps of approval from stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts, and Leslie Bibb. So yes, you know it must be good. 

The best-selling, celeb-loved Bath Gem is from Prima, an under-the-radar hemp wellness brand deemed “the shizz” by Paltrow herself, and it works magic with just one sizzle. That’s because it’s jam-packed with body and skincare goodies, like Epsom salt and broad-spectrum hemp extract, both of which help soothe everything from sore muscles to menstrual cramps, as well as magnesium that purifies and detoxifies, and meadowfoam and safflower seed oils that nourish and hydrate skin.

Put simply, Prima’s Bath Gem is a true triple threat, as it eases tension, relaxes the mind, and hydrates skin. As such, it’s no surprise it’s earned more than 2,400 hearts on Sephora and countless five-star reviews from customers who likely share a similar opinion to Paltrow — i.e. that Prima, and its top-rated bath bomb, is "the shizz.”

“Amazing. Full of luscious oils that make your skin feel divine,” writes one customer. “You can literally feel the CBD oil melting away any tension in your muscles and nourishing your skin. I wish I could buy these bath bombs in bulk.”

Another went so far as to deem it the “fountain of youth.” “I love this,” they write. “I have horrid secondary insomnia and a list of body aches and pains. I drop this into the tub, soak, go to bed, and sleep through the night, and when I wake up nothing hurts. I hate how great this product is.”

Whether you’ve got aches and pains or are in dire need of a product to help you unwind and relax, this celeb-approved bath bomb is sure to be your calling card. Scoop it up before it sells out again. Then pop in in your bathtub and watch it work its magic.

