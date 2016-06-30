This Detox Scrub Is the Cure to Your Beauty Sins

If I'm being totally honest, I can't even list the amount of indulgence I've been up to in the past few weeks. I will spare my dignity by sparing you the details, but I will say that things definitely steered so off my normal routine that I even slept in my makeup—and that legit happens maybe once a year. Honestly, that's probably not even the worst of my beauty sins, but I'm human and I'm living my life, so I have NO REGRETS.

With that being said, I do, of course, want to minimize the affects of all this hedonism on my appearance. By chance, the Prim Botanicals Debauchery Detox Scrub ($39; primbotanicals.com) from the Not Proper Collection came into my possession just as I was kicking my level of indulgence up ten notches (think 4 hours of sleep, yummy and deeply unhealthy food... the works.) But since my mom reads every piece of my writing, I'm gonna stop talking about my bad behavior (sorry, Mumma!) and talk about all of the good stuff in this scrub.

Courtesy

First, it's filled with ingredients that help release toxins. Think Hawaiian black lava salt, epsom salt, activated charcoal, Phillipine barako coffee, and eucalyptus. Essentially, detox in a bottle.

You hop in the tub, slather yourself in this gorgeous scrub, and then you just sit back and relax. It's also packed with yummy moisturizing elements, like adiroba and pracaxi oils from the amazon, which target skin sensitivities and even reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

RELATED: This Oil Is the Wake-Up Call We Can't Ignore

Honestly, my living has been good lately, so I feel #blessed to have the Debauchery Detox Scrub in my camp. You can pick up your own at Prim Botanicals.