Preview OPI's San Francisco-Inspired Fall Lacquer Collection

OPI is taking you to San Francisco with the fall nail lineup! Using the Golden City as inspiration, the famed nail brand created a range of 15 dynamic shades to capture the excitement and edgy style choices of the Bay Area. "To me, the women of San Francisco and the city itself really epitomize today's multifaceted beauty consumer," said OPI Executive VP and Artistic Director Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "San Francisco offers a European flair with distinct West Coast attributes. These elements inspired a collection of urban-chic lacquer shades, thanks to the sophisticated combination of high fashion and eclectic street style." The deep blues and warm neutrals give fall's dark lacquer tones a new twist, and we're also loving the Liquid Sand polishes, which act as a one-step nail effect by using ultra-fine matte glitters in the formula. OPI's San Francisco Collection hits stores on August 7, and at $9 per bottle, it's the most budget-friendly trip to the West Coast we've found yet. Click the photo to preview the entire range.

