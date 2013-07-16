Preview OPI's San Francisco-Inspired Fall Lacquer Collection

OPI is taking you to San Francisco with the fall nail lineup! Using the Golden City as inspiration, the famed nail brand created a range of 15 dynamic shades to capture the excitement and edgy style choices of the Bay Area. "To me, the women of San Francisco and the city itself really epitomize today's multifaceted beauty consumer," said OPI Executive VP and Artistic Director Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "San Francisco offers a European flair with distinct West Coast attributes. These elements inspired a collection of urban-chic lacquer shades, thanks to the sophisticated combination of high fashion and eclectic street style." The deep blues and warm neutrals give fall's dark lacquer tones a new twist, and we're also loving the Liquid Sand polishes, which act as a one-step nail effect by using ultra-fine matte glitters in the formula. OPI's San Francisco Collection hits stores on August 7, and at $9 per bottle, it's the most budget-friendly trip to the West Coast we've found yet. Click the photo to preview the entire range.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Alcatraz...Rocks

Often dubbed "The Rock," this steely lacquer ($9; opi.com in August) mirrors the grey tones seen across the landmark.

2 of 15 Courtesy

Keeping Suzi at Bay

A deep azure ($9; opi.com in August) perfect for a day trip to the shore.

3 of 15 Courtesy

Lost on Lombard

It's easy to get lost in the gaze of this deep wine tone ($9; opi.com in August), which is a playful nod to the worlds' most-crooked street.

4 of 15 Courtesy

Muir Muir on the Wall

A deep plum with dynamic pink shimmer ($9; opi.com in August).

5 of 15 Courtesy

Wharf! Wharf! Wharf!

We're obsessed with the matte, pebbled texture created by this deep navy hue ($9; opi.com in August).

6 of 15 Courtesy

A-Piers to Be Tan

An opaque cafe au lait hue ($9; opi.com in August).

7 of 15 Courtesy

Dining al Frisco

Even on a foggy day, this cheerful blue ($9; opi.com in August) puts sunnier climes at an arms-length.

8 of 15 Courtesy

Peace & Love & OPI

Tune in with this trendy putty hue ($9; opi.com in August) that literally glows with love.

9 of 15 Courtesy

Embarca-Dare Ya!

Truth: We'd dare to wear this bold magenta ($9; opi.com in August) against a crisp white ensemble.

10 of 15 Courtesy

First Date at the Golden Gate

Sightseeing is a breeze with this orange-red shade ($9; opi.com in August), which mirrors the famed tone of the landmark bridge.

11 of 15 Courtesy

Haven’t the Foggiest

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining, and this steely pewter ($9; opi.com in August) would be the perfect border to a metallic-tipped mani.

12 of 15 Courtesy

I Knead Sour-Dough

Don't get any ideas, but we're thinking this shimmery russet tone ($9; opi.com in August) is almost good enough to eat.

13 of 15 Courtesy

Incognito in Sausalito

A mysterious dark teal ($9; opi.com in August).

14 of 15 Courtesy

In the Cable Car-Pool Lane

Hop on the trolley with this dark eggplant lacquer ($9; opi.com in August).

15 of 15 Courtesy

It’s All San Andreas’s Fault

Thanks to the unique texture, this dusty beige is extra-Earthy ($9; opi.com in August).

