The Prettiest Mani-Pedi Combos to Try Now

Sheer washes of color are all the rage in spring makeup trends, so why not carry that effect onto your nails as well? Manicurist Dawn Sterling, who has worked with Alicia Keys, is taking a "business on the hands, party on the toes" approach this season by balancing a holographic pedicure with Dior's blush-toned Nail Glow ($24; dior.com ) on the fingers. "It gives the illusion that your white nail tips are even whiter than they actually are," she said. "For the toes, I like a little fun, and I'm in love with NARS' Disco Inferno ($19; narscosmetics.com )! It's an iridescent silver with hints of pink when the nails are angled."