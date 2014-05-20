Shop a Spectrum of This Season's Prettiest Pastel Polishes

May 20, 2014 @ 12:32 pm

Pastel nail polish is a given for spring. But this season, the colors are hotter than ever. They aren't just your typical delicate, soft hues—they are ultra-pigmented and make a huge statement. Don't believe us? Take our beauty director Kahlana Barfield's word. Here, she talks about why pastels are so hot for spring and who we can thank for bringing this pretty polish to the table (think: designers like Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa).

Other designers (like Wes Gordon and Katharine Polk of Houghton, too) also complemented their spring collections with pastel-painted finger tips, proving that the delicate colorway is in fact bold.

Take on the trend with our favorite 12 shades. We gathered everything from buttercup yellow and sherbet orange to pale pink and baby blue. (What's more, they have the cutest names! Will you pick I Lilac You or Chillin' Like a Villain?)

If pastels aren’t your thing, shop our other faves here.

Plus, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download, for more features like this!

1 of 12 Greg Marino

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour

In Sweet Lilac, $27; chanel.com
2 of 12 Greg Marino

Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long-Wearing Nail Lacquer

In Milly, $25; dior.com
3 of 12 Greg Marino

CND Vinylux Weekly Polish

In Sun Bleached, $10; cnd.com
4 of 12 Greg Marino

Flower Nail'd It Lacquer

In Bluebell of the Ball, $5; walmart.com
5 of 12 Greg Marino

Butter London Nail Lacquer

In Keen, $15; ulta.com
6 of 12 Greg Marino

YSL La Laque Couture

In Bleu Celadon, $27; yslbeautyus.com
7 of 12 Greg Marino

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure

In I Lilac You, $8; target.com
8 of 12 Greg Marino

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer

In Sugar Dune, $32; neimanmarcus.com for stores
9 of 12 Greg Marino

Sonia Kashuk Nail Colour

In Breakfast at Tiffany's, $5; target.com
10 of 12 Greg Marino

OPI Nail Lacquer

In Chillin' Like a Villain, $9; ulta.com
11 of 12 Greg Marino

Jin Soon Nail Lacquer

In Dolly Pink, $18; spacenk.com
12 of 12 Greg Marino

Essie Nail Polish

In Truth or Flare, $9; essie.com

