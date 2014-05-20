Shop a Spectrum of This Season's Prettiest Pastel Polishes

Pastel nail polish is a given for spring. But this season, the colors are hotter than ever. They aren't just your typical delicate, soft hues—they are ultra-pigmented and make a huge statement. Don't believe us? Take our beauty director Kahlana Barfield's word. Here, she talks about why pastels are so hot for spring and who we can thank for bringing this pretty polish to the table (think: designers like Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa).

Other designers (like Wes Gordon and Katharine Polk of Houghton, too) also complemented their spring collections with pastel-painted finger tips, proving that the delicate colorway is in fact bold.

Take on the trend with our favorite 12 shades. We gathered everything from buttercup yellow and sherbet orange to pale pink and baby blue. (What's more, they have the cutest names! Will you pick I Lilac You or Chillin' Like a Villain?)

