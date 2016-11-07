6 Celebrity Beauty Looks You NEED to See from the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards 

Last night, Rotterdam was the place to be, as celebrities flocked to the Dutch city to attend the annual MTV Europe Music Awards. And as always, the beauty inspo was nothing short of fabulous.

Some of note? Nina Dobrev painted her lids a fierce shade of purple, while Swedish singer Zara Larsson showcased her majestic head of blonde curls. And then, of course, there was the statuesque Jourdan Dunn. Words are not enough to describe how perfect the model looked.

Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite beauty looks from last night.