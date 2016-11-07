6 Celebrity Beauty Looks You NEED to See from the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards 

Anthony Harvey/Getty
Dobrina Zhekova
Nov 07, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Last night, Rotterdam was the place to be, as celebrities flocked to the Dutch city to attend the annual MTV Europe Music Awards. And as always, the beauty inspo was nothing short of fabulous. 

Some of note? Nina Dobrev painted her lids a fierce shade of purple, while Swedish singer Zara Larsson showcased her majestic head of blonde curls. And then, of course, there was the statuesque Jourdan Dunn. Words are not enough to describe how perfect the model looked.

Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite beauty looks from last night.

1 of 6 Anthony Harvey/Getty

Zara Larsson

Advertisement
2 of 6 Anthony Harvey/Getty

Winnie Harlow

3 of 6 Dave Hogan/Getty

Jourdan Dunn

Advertisement
4 of 6 Dave Hogan/Getty

Charlie XCX

Advertisement
5 of 6

Deepika Padukone

Advertisement
6 of 6 Anthony Harvey/Getty

Nina Dobrev

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!