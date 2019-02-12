Amazon Has Major Anti-Aging Beauty Deals to Treat Yourself to This Presidents Day
While Presidents Day sales typically offer impressive discounts on mattresses, appliances, and clothing, the annual holiday weekend also features some stellar sales on beauty, so you better get your wallets ready.
This Presidents Day, you’ll find tons of incredible deals on fragrance, makeup, skincare, hair tools, and much more on Amazon. It’s the perfect time to restock your beauty bag or treat yourself to something new and special all while making the most of your Prime membership (non-members can sign up for a free 30-day trial). And with tons of deals beginning this week, you can start your shopping today — no need to wait until the weekend! Here are some of the best beauty savings you can score right now.
Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth and Brow Serum
This top-rated eyelash growth serum, also known as “a miracle in a tiny tube,” is loved by Amazon shoppers with most users seeing thicker, healthier lashes after just a few weeks.
To buy: $30 (Originally $100), amazon.com
Essy Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum Irritation Free Formula
Calling all members of the sensitive skin club! This specially-designed, 40 percent off eyelash serum is for you.
To buy: $27 (Originally $45), amazon.com
Laura Geller New York The Weekender Face Eye and Cheek Palettes
These versatile palettes feature gorgeous shades you can wear all over your face. And with three sets, you can throw one in your makeup, office, and gym bag, so you’ll always be ready when you need a little touch up.
To buy: $14 (Originally $27), amazon.com
Baebody Eye Gel for Dark Circles, Puffiness, and Wrinkles
Prepare to break up with your concealer because this eye gel, which has racked up more than 8,400 five-star reviews, is designed to address all your concerns, including puffiness, wrinkles, dark circles, and under-eye bags.
To buy: $24 (Originally $40), amazon.com
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules
This anti-aging serum, which works wonders for the face and neck, comes in little capsules to ensure its potency.
To buy: $78 (Originally $98), amazon.com
Laura Geller New York Inkcredible Waterproof Gel Eyeliner 5 Piece Kit
With long-lasting liners in black, brown, purple, emerald, and gray, this affordable set has all the eyeliner you need to create every kind of look from natural to bright and bold.
To buy: $19 (Originally $27), amazon.com
Eve Hansen Vitamin C Serum
If you haven’t already added a vitamin C serum to your beauty routine, now is the time.
To buy: $23 (Originally $39), amazon.com
NARS Satin Lip Pencil
Use it as a liner or all-over lip color, this beauty is easy to stash and re-apply whenever you need a refresh.
To buy: $13 (Originally $25), amazon.com
Tarte Minutes to Mermaid Brush Set
This mesmerizing set will make a fun addition to your brush collection.
To buy: $22 (Originally $42), amazon.com
Chloe Fleur de Parfum
Wear this rose and cherry blossom-infused scent, and get ready for a flood of compliments.
To buy: $58 (Originally $132), amazon.com