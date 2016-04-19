Prediction: You Will Steal Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Glam

Kourtney Kardashian just turned 37-year's-old, and spent the big day chilling out in Iceland with her family, not to mention her glam squad. The mother-of-three was treated to a beauty blowout courtesty of Justine Marjan (editorial director of Mane Addicts) and Kim Kardashian's makeup guru, Mario Dedivanovic.

Marjan styled Kourtney's hair in what appear to be simple, elongated S-waves, while Dedivanovic created what he calls a "semi-smokey cat eye." The results? See for yourself.

Semi-smokey cat eye on @kourtneykardash today ❤️ #BirthdayGirl hair @justinemarjan #MakeupByMario A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Apr 18, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

Praying that we all look this good at 37.