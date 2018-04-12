The Best Travel Makeup Bags That'll Actually Keep You Organized

These travel cosmetic cases make packing for vacation so much easier, and they'll fit every product in your morning and evening routines.

Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 12, 2018 @ 2:30 am

Listen, you don't want to be the girl who has to throw away a brand new Beautyblender because you dropped it on the bathroom floor at the airport while digging through your black hole of a travel makeup bag. I've been there. Chucking a $20 makeup sponge in the garbage was a painful experience. 

This could have been avoided if I had ditched the printed pouch and invested in a practical makeup case that not only fit all my beauty products, but also kept everything organized. 

Since the sponge fiasco, I have, and it's made packing for work trips and vacations infinitely easier. The good thing is that "practical" doesn't have to mean boring. These five bags are chic, can hold your five-step morning routine, and will last as long as that splurge of a suitcase you just bought. 

Ted Baker Beau Hardshell Vanity Case

Because it's a little larger than a lunchbox, this one is ideal if you plan on checking your bag, or just have a ton of product you can't possibly part with for a week. The exterior is hard, so you don't have to worry about the inside contents getting damaged when your suitcase is inevitably thrown around. It also has inside zipper pouches, so you can separate your products from one another.

Sonia Kashuk Weekender Makeup Bag

This black-handled bag features pages of mesh zip pouches so you can see every single product, saving you from having to zip and unzip while looking for one tiny eyebrow pencil. The width of the case is rather thin, so don't try to pack too many bulky bottles. 

Flower Beauty In Bloom Roll-Up Valet

This floral-printed bag, courtesy of Drew Barrymore, includes five different zip-up pouches. Once you're done packing each individual section, you simply roll it up. If that's your packing method of choice, this should come naturally. 

Hudson + Bleecker GENOA AVION COSMETIC CASE

The tiny enclosure inside this cosmetic bag has specific slots for your makeup brushes, as well as a flap that covers up the top of the bristles, so your tools stay in the best condition while you travel.

ANYA HINDMARCH Inflight leather-trimmed Perspex cosmetics case

A $330 cosmetic case is definitely not something you buy on a whim, but if you are ready to make an investment on luggage you'll have for a while, add this to your list. The case features two zip-up sections on either side, appropriately labeled "take-off" and "touch-down," and is trimmed in black, textured leather. The rest of the case is made of durable plastic, which is incredibly easy to clean. 

