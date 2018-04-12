The Best Travel Makeup Bags That'll Actually Keep You Organized

These travel cosmetic cases make packing for vacation so much easier, and they'll fit every product in your morning and evening routines.

These travel cosmetic cases make packing for vacation so much easier, and they'll fit every product in your morning and evening routines.

Listen, you don't want to be the girl who has to throw away a brand new Beautyblender because you dropped it on the bathroom floor at the airport while digging through your black hole of a travel makeup bag. I've been there. Chucking a $20 makeup sponge in the garbage was a painful experience.

This could have been avoided if I had ditched the printed pouch and invested in a practical makeup case that not only fit all my beauty products, but also kept everything organized.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Since the sponge fiasco, I have, and it's made packing for work trips and vacations infinitely easier. The good thing is that "practical" doesn't have to mean boring. These five bags are chic, can hold your five-step morning routine, and will last as long as that splurge of a suitcase you just bought.

VIDEO: Coinage: The Cost of Vacationing Like a Kar-Jenner