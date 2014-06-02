The Best Polish & Sandal Combos for Summer!

Micaela Rossato (3)
Sarah Walter
Jun 02, 2014 @ 9:30 am

Coordinating your shoes with your polish is no easy task, but with this season’s bright footwear and countless polish possibilities, there’s no fixed rule.

Cult-favorite Birkenstocks, which have undergone a revamping since their ‘90s heyday, are leading the pack of summer footwear that calls for new takes on the pedicure. These ultra-reflective pink leather Marni sandals paired with a mellow robin’s-egg blue (above) prove that opposites attract, while muted leather hues like blue and white go best with more saturated tones.

Click through the gallery to see more of our unlikely polish-and-sandal pairings for summer!

Pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download today.

1 of 12

Butter London & Marni

Nails:
Sprog, $15; butterlondon.com

Sandals:
$345; modaoperandi.com
2 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio (2)

Chanel & Birkenstock

Nails:
Mirabella, $27; chanel.com

Sandals:
$120; birkenstockusa.com
3 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio (2)

Sonia Kashuk & Balenciaga

Nails:
Sweet Dreams, $5; target.com

Sandals:
$775; neimanmarcus.com
4 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio (2)

OPI & Nicholas Kirkwood

Nails:
Coca-Cola Red, $9; ulta.com in June

Sandals:
$495; at Nicholas Kirkwood, 646-559-5239
5 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio; Courtesy Photo

Essie & Sergio Rossi

Nails:
Haute in the Heat, $9; essie.com

Sandals:
$325; modaoperandi.com
6 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio; Courtesy Photo

Dior & J. Crew

Nails:
Aventure, $25; dior.com

Sandals:
$198; jcrew.com
7 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio; Courtesy Photo

Deborah Lippmann & Gap

Nails:
Dark Side of the Moon, $18; deborahlippmann.com

Sandals:
$40; gap.com
8 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio; Courtesy Photo

Nicole by OPI & Whistles

Nails:
The Coral of the Story, $8; available in drugstores in June

Sandals:
$125; whistles.co.uk
9 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio; Courtesy Photo

Formula X & Valentino

Standout, $11; sephora.com

Sandals:
$192; nordstrom.com
10 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio; Courtesy Photo

Tom Ford & See by Chloé

Nails:
Coral Beach, $32; neimanmarcus.com

Sandals:
$252; shopbop.com
11 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio; Courtesy Photo

Deborah Lippmann & Loeffler Randall

Nails:
She Drives Me Crazy, $18; deborahlippmann.com

Sandals:
$225; zappos.com
12 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio; Courtesy Photo

Essie & J. Crew

Nails:
Strut Your Stuff, $9; essie.com

Sandals:
$78; jcrew.com

